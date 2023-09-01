Kim Kardashian Bakes a ‘Hello Kitty’ Cake With Her Daughter Chicago After Her Japan Trip

Kim Kardashian is known to spend quality time with each of her four children; the Hulu star recently shared an adorable update on her Instagram stories. Keeping the Japanese theme in mind since her exotic vacation to Japan, Kim baked a whimsical 'Hello Kitty' cake with her second daughter, five-year-old Chicago West. The mother-daughter duo showcased their impressive baking skills from the impeccable white kitchen inside the $60 million mega-mansion.

The single-tiered marble-like cake was covered in messy purplish and white frosting. The top of the decadent cake was decorated with ample amounts of edible glitter and white, blue, yellow, pink, and purple sprinkles of various shapes. The scrumptious cake also held six 'Hello Kitty' cake toppers and one of them featured the five-year-old's name in the center. "Baking cakes with my Chi Chi," the reality star captioned the magnificent creation.

The SKIMS founder has just returned from a mega trip to Japan with her eldest daughter, North West. She shared many memorable moments from the fun trip on Instagram. According to The US Sun, fans were quick to criticize the mother of four for leaving behind her three other children. Kim shares Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with her ex-Kanye West. One Instagram fan quipped, "Does she not have other kids?" "North is the oldest girl of Kim’s children, which makes her able to be... profitable now, hence why she posts her so much. She is trying to get a head start on marketing North’s 'brand' while she is still young..." a second fan theorized. A third fan commented, "North is the only one that can make money for her right now. I feel so sad for the other kids."

"Using your kids as a prompt shouldn't be allowed. Exposing them to social media is a burden they will wear for the rest of their lives," a fourth fan called Kim out. A fifth fan agreed, saying, "She only acknowledges the kid who gives her money. Right now, only North. It is exactly how her mother did, so why expect any different?

They continued, "Sadly, that means she will prompt her kids to fight for her love and will discard the ones who don't align with the brand." As a proud mother, Kim recently shared a personal note from North after their Japan trip. In the cute note, North expressed her gratitude, thanked her mom, and told her how much she loved her. Kim had captioned the post, "Don't want to share it all but my heart," with a purple heart emoji.

However, Reddit fans quickly criticized this move and said the note should have remained private. One Reddit fan added, "Jesus Christ. This is the type of s**t my dad would do. Pure narcissism." "Does she think the public need to see this letter?" a second fan asked. A third fan commented, "The relationship between her and her children is private and sacred." "This feels like something we should not be privy to," concluded a fourth fan.

