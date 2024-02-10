Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr’s Relationship Is ‘Getting Serious,’ Reports Reveal

Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian are experimenting with the notion of making their romance public as their relationship starts to take a more serious turn.

“They’re getting serious,” an insider told US Weekly, sharing that the navigation of the relationship is a bit difficult as “Odell’s personality is much more private” than the SKIMS founder, 43, who shows her day-to-day life on the reality show The Kardashians. The insider notes that the 31-year-old wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” and that they are presently “trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship. The duo first sparked dating rumors in September 2023. According to PageSix sources, Beckham and Kardashian were seen “hanging out casually” since his split from fiancée Lauren "Lolo" Wood.

Another insider, however, shared at the time, that the two "are friends" and have been spending much of their time together in social settings, such as his birthday celebration. When the two were photographed together at a party after the CFDA Awards in November, romance rumors about them gained even more traction, albeit PageSix found that the situation didn't seem romantic. According to another insider, “their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year,” suggesting that the couple may decide to make their romance public.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim and Beckham reportedly had been acquainted “for a while” before their romance started heating up. “Neither one necessarily initiated things, but Odell did invite her to his birthday party last year,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly back in September 2023. “Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” a source told Us.

The source claimed that after becoming close to Beckham, Kim was "not seeing anybody else," even though the two were not yet official. “There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people. Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else,” they added.

Kardashian has previously been connected to football players. She started dating Reggie Bush, a star player for the New Orleans Saints, in 2007. In the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, their romance was documented for the world to see, but 2010 saw their eventual breakup. Tom Brady, the renowned quarterback, was seen looking friendly with Kardashian this past summer, but their relationship was limited to that.