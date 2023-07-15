Kim Kardashian and North West Have Fun While Using ‘Aging Filter’ on TikTok: “Looked Gorgeous”

Looks like Kardashian-Jenners have different opinions about the 'Aging Filter' on Tik Tok.

Recently, the mother-daughter duo Kim Kardashian and North West are having the best time of their lives! Using TikTok's popular aging filter, the duo provided a sneak peek into their future selves in a video posted on their joint TikTok account on Friday. Kardashian led the way by being the first to embrace the challenge, effortlessly holding the phone to her face while gracefully toying with her hair and striking poses for the camera. "I looked gorgeous," before erupting into laughter, Kardashian exclaimed while North, who is 10 years old, unexpectedly stepped into the frame.

As the filter recognized North's face, the SKIMS founder remarked to her daughter, "You don't look any older. How is that possible?" North responded with a smile, reassuring her mother, "No, I do look older." Adding to the playful atmosphere, they continued the fun in the caption by humorously declaring, "Gorgeous award." This filter is being used by many across the globe, and celebrities are basking in the attention while posting their fun reactions.

Just like Kim and North, Kylie Jenner also posted a TikTok video using the trendy face-aging filter. However, to her surprise, she wasn't pleased with the outcome. It's unclear what Jenner had anticipated when trying out the app's aging filter, but the results, which displayed her current face on the bottom half of the screen and an AI-generated image of her as an older person with wrinkles, thinning hair, and undereye bags, evidently did not meet her expectations.

The video seemed to be filmed at Jenner's residence in Los Angeles, where the renowned Kardashian star appeared in a relaxed attire, donning a black tank top and accessorizing with gold necklaces. In the video, Jenner can be seen shaking her head disapprovingly as she gazes at her digitally aged-up appearance. Expressing her dissatisfaction, she vocalizes her dislike, stating, "I don't like it. I don't like it at all." As she plays with her hair, she eventually reaches a conclusion, firmly saying, "No. No." Although later she did post in the comments “jk i love her she’s cute lol”

While expressing her admiration for the filter, Hailey Bieber showcased her fondness in her post, elaborating on her enthusiasm for its effects. I look exactly like my Nana. This is so weird. I love it." "It's giving my Nana's twin," Hailey captioned the clip.

Employing advanced AI facial recognition technology, this digital filter on Tik Tok effectively mimics wrinkles and sagging skin, seamlessly adapting to your facial movements while predicting your aging process. Several users have taken it a step further by applying the filter to archived video footage of renowned '90s celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, showcasing how the technology's predictions align with real-life aging. Notably, numerous celebrities have also embraced this filter, further amplifying its popularity.

