Kim Kardashian continued her dedicated journey in prison reform in a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode. She visited Pelican Bay Prison in Northern California with Malika Haqq. The reality star, aged 43, and her friend Haqq, 40, were on a mission to raise awareness about prison reforms in the state, as reported by US Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Playfully Mocks Former Husband Kanye West's Cooking Skills

Kim's relentless commitment shed light on her dedication to uplifting the marginalized through her celebrity status. Khloe Kardashian, Kim's younger sister, encouraged her move and even wished to watch her run for the presidential election. Khloe shared in a confession, "I just feel like Kim can tell me tomorrow she’s running for president, and I’m like, 'All right, girl, do your thing.' For Kim, it’s just like another day." The family's acceptance and encouragement have certainly shed light on the Kardashian-Jenner clan's immense support for each other.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Lawton

Kim confessed during the episode to her friend Haqq that prisons are supposed to be correctional places and not torture houses for inmates. She highlighted this by saying, "Malika always asks me about the work that I do, and she’s like a really empathetic person, and I think that she would have a lot to say and has a great platform. And I’m just grateful that a new group of people gets to hear and be inspired," as she expressed her gratitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: North West Criticizes Kim Kardashian’s Cooking Skills, Says She Prefers Eating at Dad Kanye’s House

During their journey to Pelican Bay Prison, Kim and Malika engaged in a candid conversation in the backseat of a car. Malika expressed feeling a bit nervous about the visit, to which Kim reassured her. Kim shared her previous experiences with Haqq and how they changed her perspective on humanity and its limitations within the cells. Addressing Malika's concerns, Kim also said, "They’re just like us. They might have made some, like, choices that we wouldn’t have, or, like, just some really bad circumstances that, like, things like this, I take and I’m like, ‘OK, this is what I want to teach our boys.’"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malika (@malika)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Talks About Her ‘Creative’ Kid, North West, Who Treats a Raw Onion Like an Apple

Viewers of the reality show have witnessed Kim's transition into the legal realm since registering with the California State Bar in 2018. Despite facing challenges, including passing the "baby bar" on her fourth attempt in December 2021, Kim is resolute in her goal to take the official bar exam in February 2025, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to her burgeoning law career. As a California State Bar member, Kim has captivated audience members with her insight into her expanding legal career. Overcoming challenges, the reality star successfully conquered the First-Year Law Students' Examination, commonly known as the 'baby bar,' on her fourth attempt in December 2021.

Malika Haqq is accompanying Kim Kardashian on an important visit. https://t.co/ekWdRJ4S4d — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 1, 2023

Previously, in an unfiltered manner, Kim discussed her struggles as a single mom, igniting conversation about the hurdles of single parenting, even with the help of nannies and chefs. Kim's European adventure with her son Saint and his soccer friends continued in this episode.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Tasteless’ Halloween Decorations Draw Intense Criticism From Her Followers

North West Calls Mom Kim Kardashian And Dad Kanye West Her 'Primary Motivation'