Kim Kardashian Twinned With Sister Kourtney in New Post From North's Lavish Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian was a vision to behold in pink, alongside her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker who is seen twinning with her in a new Instagram post. The mother of four shared a loving and fun memory of the recent celebrations at the Kardashian-Jenner household for her daughter North West's 10th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In the carousel of pictures, the two sisters were seen wearing identical bubblegum pink pajamas, each of them donning a smile as they posed together. The sisters were surrounded by streamers galore in hues of pink and black. They also sported matching pink socks to go with their outfits.

North West has officially hit double digits!



Kim Kardashian went all out for her eldest child’s 10th birthday party, which took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel as a joint bash with her friend Eva. pic.twitter.com/5u86txf5Xa — POPSTAR (@Randumbxnoob) June 16, 2023

In the next picture of the carousel, the Kardashian sisters are seen along with their kids and their friends, walking somewhere in the vicinity of their luxe mansion. Kim's daughter, North, who recently celebrated her big birthday bash earlier this week, was prominently visible in the picture. Also present was North's cousin and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, who walked close to her mother. Kourtney walked alongside the gang in pink with black sunglasses and her stunning black bag clutched in one arm along with what appears to be a leather jacket.

Next up was a group picture of the savage girl gang having a pajama party, pouting together, with Kim's 10-year-old daughter North occupying the frame almost entirely. Just like her mother, she sported an iconic expression in a fun pose. All the young attendees of the party appeared to be having a great time. Their carefree smiles filled this snap with much merriment; a definite core memory for the two mothers present.

In the last picture within the carousel, there appeared to be a row of comfy beds set up with accents of lavender and purple, perhaps for the little guests of the birthday bash. On the beds were large Hello Kitty plushies and rainbow-themed flower plushies. This particular set-up is truly a dream sleepover theme for any young girl. A plethora of balloons in hues of purple, lavender, black, pink and peach hung from the high ceiling, with similar colored streamers hanging below them. The purple and lavender accented bedding had teepee tents over them with fairy lights adorning their edges. Sitting snugly on the bed was also a single cushion that read "Vision Studios."

Each bed also had its own personal duffel bag with exciting goodies within. There was also a lavender basket containing warm fuzzy slippers, a water bottle, and other lavish articles for self-care. Kim captioned this post with "Troop Beverly Hills."

