Kanye West's eldest kid showed off a pair of diamond grills on her teeth only an hour before the rapper unveiled his titanium grill on Instagram. North West posted a photo dump on TikTok on Wednesday, which included pictures from her mom Kim Kardashian, and a dental appointment. She took a photo in which she used one hand to pry apart her lips, exposing two diamond-studded top teeth and six bottom teeth. She had jewelry covering some of her teeth completely and leaving the outline of others exposed.

North West shows off her new Grillz pic.twitter.com/yc6hL8fE8x — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 18, 2024

Also Read: North West Leaks Scary Pictures of Kim Kardashian, Concerned Fans Ask, 'Is She Okay?'

As reported by People, over the top of the photo, she scribbled in blue, "Random," while the social media platform's photo slideshow had a caption, "The things, my daughter makes on my phone ha ha." Kanye debuted his dental accessories on Instagram Stories shortly after North posted the picture. Shiny silver coatings wrapped around the Yeezy founder's teeth were shown in a close-up shot of his open mouth. The Daily Mail claimed that the rapper had a $850,000 surgery to replace his teeth with a pair of titanium dentures. On the other hand, as per Complex, the rapper had a "fixed prosthodontics" surgery in which the grills were affixed to his natural teeth rather than being replaced.

Kanye West removed his teeth and fully replaced them with Titanium dentures pic.twitter.com/pV9hlOP2Uw — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 17, 2024

Kanye has already flaunted a grill and confounded his admirers with it. He joked that he had his teeth "ripped out" when he added a diamond piece to his mouth in 2010. During his appearance on Ellen DeGeneres Show, West hinted, "It’s really my real teeth. It’s replaced my bottom row of teeth." When Ellen asked him, "You ripped all those teeth out and put in that?!" he replied, "I just thought the diamonds were cooler. It’s just certain stuff that rock stars are supposed to do." Kanye's dental assistant Thomas Connelly attested to Complex that the artist's teeth are still present. Connelly, who has previously collaborated with other celebrities, said, "He did not have his teeth removed."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neil Mockford

Also Read: An Angry North West, 10, 'Ripped' Mom Kim Kardashian's Expensive Furniture to Meet Dad Kanye West

North is the eldest child of Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye, with siblings Saint, Psalm, and Chicago. Together with her mother, she often uploads absurd videos to TikTok. This year, North has dressed up as Ice Spice and her well-known father at various points. The mother-daughter pair dressed up as Cher and Dionne from Clueless for Halloween in October, and they posted pictures of their ensemble on the app. As per Billboard, most recently, the pair honored Nicki Minaj's December release of Pink Friday 2 with a cute TikTok in which North dances enthusiastically to Everybody, one of the album's 22 new tunes. Styled in a pink baseball hat, sunglasses, and a "Barbie" T-shirt with a beaded necklace reminiscent of Nicki Minaj, she appears flawlessly on-theme while improvising choreography to the song, which includes a significant sample of Junior Senior's Move Your Feet.

More from Inquisitr

North West Wore Dad Kanye West's Iconic Met Gala Jacket for Extravagant Christmas Party

Internet Calls Out Kathy Hilton's 'Cringy' Performance for North West During Kardashians' Christmas Party