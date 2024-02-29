Kim Kardashian Allegedly Schooled Bianca Censori, Demanded Her to Dress Modestly in Front of Her Kids

Although Bianca Censori, the wife of Kanye West, is well-known for showing off her risqué fashion sense in public, the Yeezy architect was observed hiding her assets in front of West's kids after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian allegedly schooled her for her dressing sense. The Donda rapper and Kim share their four kids: North, 10; Saint, eight; Chicago, six; and Psalm, four. Censori was recently spotted in Paris with North West sporting a black knee-length leather jacket with heels. As per The Daily Mail, "Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids," a source revealed. "She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

As per The US Sun, the SKIMS founder's instructions came in after North drew a nearly naked image of her stepmother inspired by West's recent Vultures album cover. The 10-year-old had several number of things for which she was thankful that day in her daughter's notebook, which the Hulu star posted a picture of on TikTok. The page's title read, "What three things are you grateful for today?" She mentioned a few things about her father's new album, Vultures I, below, including the hit track he wrote called Carnival. Following the list, North drew her interpretation of the album cover, showing her stepmother facing the wall nude and wearing a little thong.

In August 2023 Closer reported that the reality star wanted to reach out and warn Censori about West's controlling ways, a source claimed then, “Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her. She says she can see Bianca being moulded into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman. She thinks it’s worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it’s okay to treat people like this.”

“Kim looks at Bianca and it spooks her as it’s precisely what happened to her,” the source continued. “Kanye is extremely passionate about fashion, but it can become an obsession, with the X-rated outfits and the OTT looks becoming really tough to deal with. Kim has told friends that she feels as if she wants to take Bianca aside and advise her on how to keep true to herself and her own ideas of self-image elf image.” The source added, “In Kim’s opinion, all the fame or exposure in the world isn’t worth being someone else’s puppet. She feels she owes it to Bianca to try to open her eyes and talk sense into her before it’s too late.” However, Page Six reported in September 2023 that the beauty mogul has moved on and does not want to talk with Censori. “She absolutely does not want to talk to her [Censori],” a source said then. “Kim is actually a firm believer in letting people be on their own journey and figure out life. She would never call someone and warn them.”