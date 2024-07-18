Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Feud Comes After She ‘Cut Off’ Ex Scott Disick’s Friends

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian are seemingly embroiled in an all-new spat, sources close to the family report. Allegations that Kourtney has cut ties with friends connected to her ex-partner Scott Disick have intensified the already piping feud between the sisters. Kourtney, 45, told her friends she thinks Kim, 43, is "talking behind her back".

“Kourtney and Kim barely speak now if it’s not on camera for the show,” an insider claims. “Since Kourtney had her newborn Rocky she’s been so busy - she’s got work, breastfeeding, looking after her kids and stepkids, and is perfectly happy to stay at home and be in her own little bubble,” says the insider. “She doesn’t have time to go to parties with Kim or spend hours with her family and friends”

“She was really hurt recently when she read the story about how she’s cutting off her old friends. I think that Kourt thinks it’s people in Kim’s circle behind the rumors - when Kim doesn’t have a man, she’s always stirring up family drama. She was targeting Khloe a few months back and now it’s Kourt’s turn again,” an insider revealed to The Sun.

Fears about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship with her ex Scott Disick have surfaced... pic.twitter.com/fJfHoW45LB — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 12, 2024

Travis Barker, Kourtney's partner, is reportedly not a fan of Disick, which is seemingly why Kourtney appears to have restricted their communication as well as cut off old friends. “It was all amped up a bit for the show but still, the truth is they actually have had to spend a huge amount of time apart and they still do at times, mostly because of their toxic exes,” a source claimed to Life & Style. “Scott is still a nightmare [when] it comes to the custody drop-offs, he’s still so bitter about Travis,” they continued.

“[Travis] can’t stand Scott. So he usually just goes into his shell and avoids the whole situation by taking off,” the source added. “Kourtney’s been pretty avoidant herself,” the source noted. “[The] truth is she’s scared of Shanna, so she doesn’t want to risk seeing her face to face. So, unfortunately, it still does create situations where they have to take time apart on the weekends.” They added, “It’s beyond aggravating that Scott and Shanna still have this sort of power over them.”

Kim and Kourtney's relationship has always been tense; with their most notable on-air spat coming in September 2023 when Kim claimed that Kourtney's friends were criticizing her in a group chat called "Not Kourtney" just before the Hulu debut of The Kardashians, Season 4. The situation became very emotionally charged, with Kim breaking down in tears on screen, questioning, “Why do you hate me so much?”

Kim and Kourtney stay eating each other tf up 😭😭😭😭😭😭✌️✌️#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/MWeDqRnQLm — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) September 28, 2023

Kim even accused Kourtney of harboring a serious vendetta against the family. “You hate us. You are a different person. We all talk about it,” Kim asserted. Kourtney responded with equal intensity, stating, “Because I don’t need you guys anymore. I don’t need to be a part of it.” She accused Kim of narcissism, stating, “It is all about you. Anything you do, it’s about you and how it looks to the world about you.”