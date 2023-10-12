Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Get Into New “Tense” Fight Off-Cameras After It Seemed They’re Patching Up

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian look to be patching things up after a months-long feud on TV this week, but it seems the drama is just getting started IRL!

The sisters are allegedly embroiled in a new battle, according to a source for The US Sun. And this time, it's not about Dolce & Gabbana or wedding difficulties, but about birthdays. Since shortly after Kourtney and Travis Barker's opulent June wedding in Italy, the siblings have been at odds. They seemed to be making a little progress on TV, but it seems everything is going back to hell for the Kardashian sisters, per Perez Hilton.

"It's Kim's birthday in a couple of weeks - and then two weeks later it's Kris's and also Kendall's, and Kim has floated the idea of a girls' birthday trip, the source explained in detail to the outlet. "However, it's almost Kourtney’s due date and she got wind of the plan from Kris and isn't happy." The source alleged that the whole thing is blowing way out of proportion, explaining, "Things are already so tense between the two sisters that Kourt took it as Kim trying to ‘steal the attention’ and Kim thinks Kourtney is taking it badly on purpose. The whole thing blew up way out of proportion - they can’t agree on anything at the moment."

The Kardashian sisters replayed their major summertime dispute, which led to tears and tantrums at the start of the latest season of The Kardashians. Kourtney became enraged during the heated dispute because Kim had declined her invitation to an invitation-only family dinner. The sisters exchanged extremely nasty remarks, with Kourtney accusing Kim of being a narcissist and Kim claiming everyone in the family dislikes Kourtney.

The Sun report comes after it seemed on the latest episode of The Kardashians that the conflict could heal. Kim, who is in Milan to promote her Dolce & Gabbana collection, got a text from Kourtney that made her emotional, reported Hollywood Life. Kim received a photo of their late father from Kourtney from his time in college. “I feel like it’s a step in the right direction of moving past it and moving past all of the drama. I want her here,” Kim says in the episode.

Kourtney also added, agreeing with her sister, “I think we both said things that we’re not proud of, but anyone who has sisters or siblings, knows the dynamic. You could get into a crazy fight, and then, you know, you could send each other a funny text and everything’s all good.”

Kim then disclosed that during Kourtney's entire stay in Milan, they had been messaging. The founder of SKIMS is pleased with how her relationship with her elder sister is going, feeling “relieved and good.” She added, “She’s my sister, come on. We’re not fighting like that forever.”

