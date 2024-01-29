Kim and Khloe Kardashian Face Criticism Over 'Toxic' Relationship with Food and Diet Culture

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, renowned for their commitment to fitness, have found themselves under scrutiny for what some fans perceive as a 'toxic' relationship with food and diet culture. The accusation stems after a clip from The Kardashians went viral on TikTok. In the video, the two sisters engage in a heated argument over biscuits. Kim, later tells Khloe, "Oh my God, you're getting skinnier and skinnier." However, the situation took a turn when Kim indulged in some tasty treats, and Khloe admonished her, saying, "Don't eat those cookies. You don't need like you look so good."

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

In a surprising move, Kim pushed her food toward Khloe, stating, "Here, I'll split the difference." This prompted Khloe's shocked response, "I don't want it. That's how I know you're not a real friend. Real friends don't give friends Vienna Wafers," as per Mirror. The clip made its way to Reddit, where one fan expressed concern, writing, "Their relationship with food is so toxic. Nothing new. It’s just wild, and I hope it somehow doesn’t trickle down to their kids. (It absolutely will.)" Additional comments on Reddit provided diverse perspectives. One fan observed the contradiction between lavish party spreads and alleged restrained eating, stating, "It's wild because, in photos of their parties, there is always SO MUCH FOOD. And you know they're barely eating. It's so dystopian." Another emphasized the toll of such a lifestyle, commenting, "All the money in the world isn’t worth living like this." A third injected humor into the conversation, pointing out, "The funny thing is, one cookie is not the end of the world. At all. You aren’t gonna gain 10 pounds from a few cookies lol."

kim, kourtney, and khloe were selling DIET PILLS (diet pills they were sued over!) before kim got with ye, back when he was A-list and not *as much* of a public bigot like come on mama lets research — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) January 23, 2024

However, not everyone criticized the sisters. One supporter defended Khloe's stance, equating unwanted cookies to a friend offering a cigarette during a quit attempt, stating, "I beg to differ! I agree with Khloe. Those cookies are trash, to me that's the same as a friend giving you a cigarette when you're trying to quit." Another concurred, sharing a relatable sentiment, "Yeah, I totally agree with that. I get where you're coming from! I do hate when you're trying to be healthy and someone dogs on it and taunts you with food." Khloe has been candid about her weight loss journey, sharing on Instagram, "I openly talk about my nose job, and anyone who 'looks up' to me must know I've lost over 60 pounds over the years." Meanwhile, Kim's extreme diet for the 2022 Met Gala, where she aimed to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress, raised eyebrows, as per Glamour. In just three weeks, Kim shed 16 lbs by abstaining from carbs and sugar, wearing a sauna suit twice a day, running on a treadmill, and consuming what she described as the "cleanest veggies and protein."