Macaulay Culkin’s Brother Kieran's Net Worth Skyrockets After 'Succession' Finale

The Golden Globe and Emmy nominated Succession star, Kieran Culkin has added millions to his net worth after the end of the hit HBO series. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his current net worth is an estimated $5 million and a bulk of it comes from his successful role as Roman Roy in the Emmy-winning dramedy. With an incredible per-episode salary, Kieran is inching closer to his brother Macaulay Culkin's $18 million net worth.

As reported by Hollywood Reporter, Kieran took home a paycheck of $100,000 per episode during the first two seasons of the series, which totals approximately $2 million. However, the cast later negotiated up to a range of $300,000 to $350,000 per episode before season 3, and Kieran took an estimated $350,000 per episode from season 3.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Peter Kramer

According to The Things, Kieran has been facing the camera since he was a child. "I've been doing it since I was a kid, and I don't think when you're 6, 7 years old and you say, 'Hey, mom, dad, I want to be an actor' that you're actually really making a decision for your future. You're just a kid. So I felt like I'd just been doing it since I was a kid and never actually made the choice to do it. And I think around the age 18, 19, 20, I found that suddenly I had a career that I never decided I wanted, and didn't really like that," he revealed. Before becoming a household name with the HBO series Succession, the 40-year-old acted in many popular ventures including Home Alone, Father of the Bride, She's All That, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Kieran stated that working with highly-talented actors helped him polish his character Roman Roy in the HBO series, for which he won the Critics Choice award in 2022. Speaking about his experience in Succession, he said, "It just sort of rubs off on you. ... Just being in a scene with someone like Brian, there's a lot less work for me to have to do. ... Brian is a force to be reckoned with as a person, so he just brings so much that there isn't much effort I have to put forward. That's also really interesting on the show. I agree there's a lot of extremely talented actors on the show, and a lot of them just work very, very differently and you get to see people's different approaches and how they can all make it work."

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Macaulay was deemed as one of the most bankable actors and ended up being one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood at the peak of his career, but he soon retired from the silver screen at the age of 14, while Kieran continues to "grow his net worth" even today. According to Collider, Kieran Culkin will be seen next with Oscar-nominated actor, Jesse Eisenberg in the upcoming movie, A Real Pain.