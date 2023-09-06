Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Thompson Cooked This Yummy Dish While on a Family Trip to Italy

Khloe Kardashian is spending some quality time with her daughter True Thompson while on their trip to Italy. The mother-daughter duo were spotted cooking up quite the storm with each other while on their family vacation with the family. As per the Daily Mail, Khloe and her beloved daughter were reportedly making some pizza from scratch.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Kris Jenner Once Revealed She Wants to Be Cremated After Her Death & “Made Into Necklaces” for Her Kids

On Saturday last week, momager Kris Jenner shared an adorable carousel on Instagram that recorded her daughter and granddaughter learning how to make an authentic Italian pizza. They were all joined by one more member of their family - Kylie Jenner who also seemed to be joining in the fun. In the first picture, Khloe appeared to be really absorbed in what seemed to be kneading the dough of her pizza bread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Her mother Kris had a hearty smile on her face as she followed suit. Her sister Kylie looked like she was in a conversation with her sister as she flattened the dough on her bench. All three of them had customized black aprons on their usual ensembles. The trio were in a quaint yet spacious kitchen and were surrounded by different kitchen paraphernalia as a bottle of wine sat just opposite Kris on the countertop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Offered Millions’ To Ex Scott Disick to Stay Away From Their Kids

In other snaps of her carouse, Kris featured the different steps involved during pizza and pasta making and captured her daughters having a gala during the process. A highlight however was how she perfectly caught the loving moment between Khloe and True engrossed in the final stage of making the savory and iconic dish. In the snap, the Good American ambassador’s daughter stood right in front of her as she keenly observed what was before her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Celebrity Makeup Artist Samer Khouzami Slammed for Posting ‘Fake’ Makeover Pictures of Kris Jenner

She did so while her beloved mom reached for some of that luxurious shredded cheese that’ll sit atop some utterly delicious homemade marinara sauce. This amalgamation of flavors mixed with a little love from both Khloe and True was set to enhance the flavor profile of the dish. While the two were engrossed in the progress of the dish before them, other members were equally thrilled to be doing the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The table looked filled with a bounty of vital ingredients that were up for grabs and each was neatly kept in ceramic crockery. Fresh ingredients such as Basil, different meats, Olives, tomatoes, and thinly sliced pepperoni were all arranged generously. A bowl full of bright red marina sauce was also visible on the table right next to another person’s almost complete pizza. The mother of five captioned this post with “Italy never tasted so good!” and added an emoji of the Italian Flag, a slice of pizza, and a bowl of pasta. In conclusion, recorded the fruitful experience surrounded by the warmth and love of her family.

More from Inquisitr

Kris Jenner’s ‘Ridiculous’ Heavily Filtered Video Causes Commotion Among Her Fans: 'Seems Like AI'

Kris Jenner Allegedly Used Her Daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Her Ex Scott Disick for Ratings