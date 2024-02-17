Khloé Kardashian’s Son, Tatum, Bears Striking Resemblance to Uncle Rob, Leaving Fans in Awe!

Fans are abuzz with excitement over the uncanny resemblance between Khloé Kardashian’s son, Tatum, and her brother, Rob Kardashian, in the latest Instagram photos she shared. In a series of snapshots uploaded on Thursday, February 9, Khloé, 39, and her 1-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, share heartwarming moments together on a cozy bed. Tatum, sporting a black T-shirt paired with camouflage shorts and vibrant green Vans sneakers, beams alongside his mom, who opts for a comfortable black hoodie and sweatpants ensemble.

Khloé and Tatum laughed and smiled at one another in the Thursday carousel of photos, which were captioned "Me and my baby." Tatum was holding Khloé on a bed. Fans immediately noted in the comments section how much he looked like his 36-year-old uncle, who has generally avoided the spotlight.

One person commented, "He has your dad and Rob's whole face," referring to the late lawyer Robert Kardashian. Another said, "This is Robert Kardashian, III." "Adorable. He looks so much like Rob,” said a third admirer. “@khloekardashian of all of your K siblings… God chose your baby boy to see the genetic likeness of your father and brother,” said the fourth fan, as per Page Six.

I can’t unsee Rob Kardashian when i see Tatum 🥹 I swear KHLOE dresses him like Rob on purpose #TheKardashians — Di Helleng 2.0 (@Todi_M2) November 9, 2023

True, the 5-year-old daughter of The Kardashians actress and 32-year-old Thompson, was welcomed into the family in April 2018. In addition, the NBA player, who was recently suspended for 25 games for breaking the league's anti-drug policy, is a father to two sons: Prince, age 7, and Theo, age 2, who he shares with Maralee Nichols.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jerritt Clark

The co-founder of Good American most recently posted pictures from their snowy Utah New Year's Eve trip. The family of three was pictured last month on Snapchat with the caption, “It was a super last-minute trip but I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to take the kids to the snow,” The mother of two said, "We took [a] trip to Deer Valley for New Year's Eve!!" "We were only there for 48 hours but we made the most of it,” as per People.

Wearing a pink helmet and goggles, the reality star shared photos of True practicing with an instructor before going skiing for the first time. She exclaimed, "I'm so proud of her for being so brave and loving it!" After that, Khloé went tubing with her kids, although Tatum didn't seem to be all that excited about the snow or the pastime.

“Tatum didn’t love it so much . . . understandable being that he’s only 16 months old!” she said as the caption for a picture of herself with her youngest child. Kim Kardashian and her four children—North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4—joined the group for the ski trip. Penelope, 11, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, was also there without her parents.