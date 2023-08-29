Khloe Kardashian Went for a SoulCycle Class, Which Left Her Feeling 'Exhausted'

It won't be an exaggeration to say the svelte figures and youthful glow of the Kardashians are an embodiment of the modern, sexy woman. In fact, members of the family, from Kim Kardashian to Kendall Jenner, consistently set new beauty and fashion trends that go on to impact millions of young women, too. Khloe Kardashian also looked amazing on the 2015 cover of Complex, and in her interview, she spoke about everything from her rise to fame to her divorce and family drama. She even spoke about creating her own spotlight and feeling comfortable in her own skin and body.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mendez

The interviewer, Lauren Nostro, dug deep into the "real" Khloe, who is beauty personified but faces challenges in maintaining a body that makes her feel like "herself," reported Complex. Nostro asked the 39-year-old if their cover was her "sexiest" so far. She replied, "I've been working out for like a year and a half straight, but I'm someone who enjoys food."

The Good American founder added, "I'm not a big dieter, but I'm finally getting the body that I've been working out for. It's a slower process for me. I'm not trying to lose ten pounds in ten days. I'm sure I could, but it doesn't work that way." She also opened up about the "crazy" things she did for the sake of fitting into a specific mold; however, it didn't work out for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Kardashian continued, "I've done crazy cleanses. I've done shit in the past, but it never stayed." Instead, she focused on changing her mindset for a more sustainable approach towards a good shape. "I'm really trying to train myself to know this is how my body has to be for the rest of my life. If I want to keep this up, you have to be active." Khloe also said she doesn't believe in the 'one-size-fits-all' concept of beauty and fashion.

Nostro then questioned Kardashian about her workout regimen. The mother-of-two revealed she tried to go to SoulCycle once, which many celebs are obsessed with. However, it didn't work for her. She explained, "I have Gunnar Peterson, who I love and adore. I went to SoulCycle this morning, and I went to Gunnar after, too."

The Hulu star continued, "I did that twice this week, and I've never done that before. Now I feel exhausted. I like it when you're dripping. I'm not working out to still be cute." She admitted she felt the sexiest while shooting for the shoot because she had never felt as comfortable in her own skin as she did during the cover shoot. However, she confessed, "But I still said to Tracy and Kim, 'I don't think I'm ready for this, this is too much pressure.'"

The youngest Kardashian sister also discussed her body insecurities and how she was the "fat funny sister" amongst the more skinny and beautiful siblings. She talked about her nervousness while posing for the cameras, too. "I don't know if I'm ever going to feel like, 'Damnnnn, you look good.' Sitting there posing, I was like, 'This is hanging over, I don't know if I can sit in this outfit, 'but looking at the photos later I was like, “They look good,”" said Khloe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

After finishing the shoot, she mentioned how the producer of her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians also complimented her. "Even my producer who's there, who's been with me since season one, which was nine years ago, she said, "This is the best I've ever seen you look," and it feels so good to finally like get to a place that I never even thought I could be," Khloe said in a satisfactory tone.

