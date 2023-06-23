Khloe Kardashian Was Left 'Mortified' After Savage Prank By North West And Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians are never short of good drama. An episode of the show based on the lives of the Kardashian clan witnessed a savage prank. Kim Kardashian's daughter North West decided to set up the trap with her mom for her aunt Khloe Kardashian. On June 21, 2023, an episode showed Khloe falling prey to the prank.

The brain behind the prank was Khloe's niece North, supported by her mommy Kim. On Wednesday's episode, titled You Think I Need Your Permission, the 42-year-old Kim was sitting with North, along with a few of Kim's friends, and they discussed a recent incident.

The background of the prank was 38-year-old Khloe bumping into a handsome man in the hotel's elevator. Kim's friends saw this and prompted the Good American founder to invite the man to party with her, per The Sun.

The man they planned to set Khloe with stayed on the same floor as her. The 10-year-old prankster North overheard her mom saying that, and immediately shared the wild prank with her. Since the hotel rooms were just across the hallway, Kim hoped that Khloe would get her "mojo back" after a tumultuous breakup with Tristan Thompson.

However, the Kardashian clan's biggest prankster, North, suggested they write a fake love letter to Khloe with the name of the man. The note will mention that the man wants to ask Khloe out on a date. North said, "Mom, we should make a note saying it's from him and hang it on Koko's door. Like, 'Hey, can we go on a date?'" per Daily Express US.

Kim and her pals giggled at first and then agreed to North's idea as they felt it was hilarious. The Skims founder then yelled, "Yes! Let's actually do it!" Kim helped North write the letter. The note read, "Hi, Khloe. Knock on my door two times if you wanna go on a date." Kim assumed Khloe would find out through North's childish handwriting, but the opposite happened.

They left the note on Khloe's door in a plastic bag with a yellow rose. Later Khloe admitted she fell prey to the prank and even confronted the man regarding the letter. She ran into him and thanked him for the note. Naturally, the man asked, "What note?" Khloe explained to the man the whole incident, and he demanded to see the letter. After reading the note, he refused to have written it. Then it dawned on Khloe that North was behind all this. Apparently, Kim confessed to having hoped that "Khloe doesn't get pissed off."

After the prank was over, Khloe reached Los Angeles and complained to her mom Kris Jenner about the joke North played on her. During a workout, she told her mom, "Oh my god, she's [North] such a monster." She also shared that the man was offended by her for thinking he wrote it for her.

She continued, "This note is from my f**king nine-year-old niece. I'm mortified because I'm this much of a f**king loser that I'm going to accept any child's handwritten letter to me and take it as an admirer." She also blamed her sister Kim and added, "Kim obviously helped her, and Kim's a f**king b*tch for not texting me with a heads up."

