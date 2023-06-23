Khloé Kardashian Talks About Kim Kardashian Setting Her Up With '365 Days' Star Michele Morrone

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian responded to Kim Kardashian playing a "matchmaker." According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian's scheme to matchmake Khloé Kardashian with Michele Morrone unfolded on a recent episode of The Kardashians on June 22.

During Kim's Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in September 2022, Khloé was strategically seated next to Michele, to spark a connection and potential romance between them. "I think he's super hot, like a man. I love a good man. He's definitely just hot and tall and muscular. He's so fine," Khloé admitted as reported by the same outlet.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians titled Ciao, Kim, Kim Kardashian discloses her strategy to assist her younger sister in reclaiming her confidence and happiness following her numerous unsuccessful endeavors with her unfaithful ex-partner and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, Decider reported.

During her confessional, Kim Kardashian provides context to the situation, saying, "Okay, you guys need to know the background story for this." She proceeds to explain that her friends, Natalie and Olivia, had been persistently recommending a show on Netflix to her for about eight months. According to Kim, they described it as an incredibly romantic, steamy, and sensual series, possibly titled "365" or something similar. "I am such a setter-upper. My plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan," Kim said.

According to US Weekly, Khloé Kardashian found it endearing that her sister Kim Kardashian intended for her to potentially pursue a romantic connection with Michele Morrone following her split from Tristan Thompson.

In a preview of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star expresses her gratitude towards Kim for orchestrating the possibility of a match between her and the star of 365 Days. "I think that is so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hook up with someone here in Milan. I really do. Thank you," Khloé said.

In the clip, the Good American founder further recalled her first interaction with Michele Morrone. "So we are sitting at the show and they sat me next to him. He was like, 'Do you like Dolce & Gabbana?' and I said, 'I do.' Then I said, 'Do you like Dolce?' and he is like, 'Yeah, it has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to model for them. And now I am the face of Dolce.'"

Romantic speculation surrounding Khloé and Michele arose in September 2022, as they were observed getting cozy backstage at a fashion show in Milan. A photo shared on Michele's Instagram depicted the 365 Days star pulling Khloé close to him while engaged in a deep conversation. Additional footage from the event showcased Khloé and Michele spending time together at a Dolce & Gabbana afterparty.

