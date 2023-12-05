Khloe Kardashian Swoons Over Pic of This Shirtless Man Amid Rumors of Getting Back With Her Ex

In the busy Brickell sector of the city, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian made a "very noticeable" impression while eating at David Grutman and Bad Bunny's new restaurant, Gekkō, last week. Khloe also shared a post on her Instagram about restaurateur and businessman Grutman. As reported by The Sun, Khloe was seen unwrapping gifts, one of which came from her well-known buddy.

Khloé Kardashian via Snapchat pic.twitter.com/1VlERy69YM — Khloé Kardashian Portal (@khloekportal) December 3, 2023

The box seemed to include a scented candle named Ball Boy in addition to two air fresheners. She laughed and said, holding one of the air fresheners in her palm, "Grut, I love you but I just can't have this in my car. Or can I? I'm actually keeping this forever. I just can't with you." She also added further, "I do gotta say, you look f**king incredible," and "so captivated by your body."

Meanwhile, the fans are speculating that Tristan and Khloe might be back together. In a Hulu reality program episode from November 26, astute fans saw a significant hint that the pair is back together. On the reality program, they were shown having what seemed to be a breakthrough talk. Tristan apologized for his actions, and Khloe suggested that he have open discussions with her siblings. The Kardashians' Season 4 included a lot of her ex, who was often discussing his adultery.

1. TRISTAN THOMPSON



It's no secret that Tristan Thompson has landed in hot water several times for cheating on Khloé Kardashian. Most recently, in January 2022, Tristan Thompson publicly confessed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were still… pic.twitter.com/BYdK3HQEZ5 — COLOURZ🇨🇦 (@colourzz_) November 27, 2023

A Reddit user wrote, "Does anyone else see how blatant the Kardashians have been about giving significant airtime to Tristan’s apology tour? The Kardashian women themselves run that show. Each of these scenes is no accident and clearly part of a grander plan. I see no other logical conclusion than the fact that Tristan and Khloe are back together and they will be revealing this news right as his character redemption arc comes to a completion and not a moment sooner." The post continued, "I’m sure both Khloe and Kris orchestrated the scenes where he makes his apologies to the ladies and talks about his new career with Kris (which she helped secure for him to further clean up his image so he would be worthy of her daughter)."

Another user commented on the post, "They gave him so much airtime to improve his image. It was so boring and gross. I hope some of the money he made goes to his other kids." A third user added, "They did a similar thing with Scott and Kourtney. However, Kourtney put a stop to the pretending and got off the merry-go-round. She stopped the storylines about her and Scott getting back together. She wasn’t involved with Scott’s redemption tour, and got someone else, married him, had his baby, and stopped filming with Scott."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, The NBA star opened up to Khloe about how many guys don't realize the gifts they have until it's too late in life. He told her, "Sometimes for men, they don't realize until they're 40 or 50 when their train is already gone. Hopefully, my train hasn't left. It's easier to sit in your own s**t than get out your s**t and wipe yourself off." However, Khloe's answer made it clear that she doesn't agree with his approach to things. She said, "I absolutely hate your analogies." Later, in a confessional, Kardashian expressed her disgust with his actions by ranting, "These random one-liners... that have nothing to do with the situation at hand."

