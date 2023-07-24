Khloe Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Bodysuit Giving off Barbie Vibes: “I Love Myself Some Pink”

Television personality and businesswoman Khloe Kardashian recently posed for her Instagram wearing a pink bodysuit from her Good American brand. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, she also opened up about insecurities surrounding her body image and that her mother Kris Jenner's remarks inspired her to get a nose job.

She wore a skintight outfit with matching thigh-high boots while completing the look with a light grey trench coat and her platinum hair styled in waves, reports Daily Mail. As she displayed the bodysuit, Khloe said in the video, "This is our Pop Off Pink collection." She added, "And we all know I love myself some pink."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

This is not the first time, The Kardashians star is seen sporting a pink outfit. Kardashian uploaded pictures of herself wearing a hot pink dress from head to toe and highlighting her blonde hair to resemble the famed Barbie look in 2022, per Harper Bazaar.

A clinging bodysuit from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line of shapewear and a pair of metallic hot pink pants from Khloé's own label, Good American, made up her monochromatic look. She completed the look with a pair of Christian Louboutin metallic pink leather shoes. She shared the pictures on social media alongside the caption, “Dear lord what did I get myself into @seasnseaevans @hotones out now !!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The recent stories follow her confession about her former "chubby" appearance on the penultimate episode of The Kardashians. After giving birth to her daughter True in 2018, the celebrity lost over 60 pounds, and the recent program featured Khloe thinking back on her former appearance. She also said that if she hadn't heard her mother Kris criticize her nose when she was much younger, she might not have had a nose job. Khloe said, "Who knows if I never heard my mom talk about my nose if I would have thought that I needed a nose job."

As a young girl, Khloe claimed to have had "the most confidence" among her sisters, adding that it was society that gave her insecurities. Khloe said during her confession, "I've been torn apart the minute that I've gone on TV, I didn't look like my sisters, so therefore, it's not good enough." She added, "And then when I started, whatever, changing my look, you get better makeup, you do fillers, you do whatever, I had a nose job, and there's still people constantly bullying you."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

"It's like, so which one is it? You didn't like me then? You don't like me… like I… you have to do things for yourself,' she said. Recently, Kardashian slammed her critics for nitpicking everything about her appearance and asked them to leave her alone. "Leave me alone. You guys have been f**king nitpicking me since I have been on TV," she said during a confessional on the show.

