Khloe Kardashian Stops Daughter, Niece From Clinging To Her Chandelier: 'Let's Not Hang'

Khloe Kardashian is one of the most versatile Kardashian sisters from The Kardashians. She's often observed to be an incredible listener on the show and loves her family to bits. However, when it comes to being a mom, she's just like her cool and hip mother, Kris Jenner. The 'Good American' mogul is a doting mother and loves to encourage her daughter, True Thompson, in all that she does. Recently, the reality star took to Instagram Stories to share a video featuring her niece and daughter in one frame, per The Sun.

The single mother Khloe Kardashian shared the picture earlier this week giving a glimpse into what appears to be a girl's night featuring her daughter True and niece Dream Kardashian. The little girls appear to be having a gala and spending time with each other. The two could be seen dancing around in what appears to be the dining area. True donned an adorable jersey with blue and white stripes paired with a pair of blue casual shorts. She completed it with two cute braids. Dream donned a casual pink t-shirt followed by black shorts.

The dining room that the two girls were in had a rather rustic meets contemporary theme with beige accents throughout. A highlight of the room was the statement piece chandelier that had an amber glow while lit. The two kids were reportedly playing with each other bouncing about and dancing while proudly showcasing their antics to their parents.

In the video, both Khloe and her brother Rob encouraged their daughters while they were playing. "Yes, guys!" yelled Khloe in excitement. While Rob chimed in and said, "Yeah!" in affection. While this friendly and playful act was taking place, the two little ones decided to climb atop the table to cling to the majestic chandelier. The two appeared to be trying to "hang" from the decorative light with Khloe writing in her story, "Let's not hang from chandeliers yet ladies".

At this moment both parents intervened and stopped their kids from proceeding with the dangerous ordeal. As soon as the two parents saw their children they yelled in unison. "No no no"' said Khloe while Rob mentioned with a worried sigh, "Oh my God". After receiving correction from both parents, the two decided to finish their routine and move on for the day.

Khloe had recently posted a heartwarming Instagram video from the girl's night vibing to some music. The video featured Khloe, True, and Dream respectively all decked in pink. Khloe flaunted a stunning faux fur pink coast followed by a dazzling pair of sunglasses. She captions the post and mentioned that she may have gotten "set up" by her "sleepover crew" as she tried to make a music video with the two at a request made by them.

