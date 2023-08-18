Khloé Kardashian Shares Snaps of Her Blooming Backyard and Rustic Pot Collection

Khloé Kardashian is known to have an enviable garden space tucked away in her lush $17M LA estate. She keeps her followers updated by sharing beautiful images of blooming flower beds, tall trees, manicured lawns, and artsy landscapes. In the latest set of images shared on her Snapchat account, the Good America founder has proudly showcased a collection of attractive flower beds featuring the perennial purple asters and yellow achilleas. As per the US Sun, she also shared pictures of a white-flowered vine crawling up the outer walls of her luxurious mansion and a set of pink flowered bushes adorning the sides of the private estate.

The Hulu star also showcased a gray brick pathway going around the edge of the garden like a cobbled entryway, while also sharing gorgeous images of tall trees swaying in the breeze in her yard, one with bright pink flowers and the other one with resplendent purple blooms. The KUWTK alum also gave a sneak peek of her artsy rustic-looking Morrocan-style pot collection of various sizes that decorated her front stoop and hand-painted stones around the garden walkway.

As per the US Sun, the mother of two is known to post aesthetic pictures of her California home. In a recent set of images, Khloé proudly gave a glimpse of her stunning outdoor terrace. The early morning scene depicted large French glass doors that opened halfway for the sun's rays to filter into the mansion. The golden sunrise looked amazing as it was captured peaking over the rolling LA mountains that bathed her backyard in a golden morning glow. The terrace showcased a set of two lounge chairs and tables to sit and enjoy the serene view.

Earlier last month, the reality star had shared some more stunning images of her garden oasis, she had showed off a ton of koi-fish swimming in a man-made pond situated right next to an arch over a walkway into the yard. In another artsy shot, her backyard was blooming with pink roses that were surrounded by blue and white delphiniums. Another beautiful shot of the lush space showed a tender climber with small white solanum buds or referred to as the potato vine.

Khloé also proudly shared various snaps showcasing a variety of colorful flowers that were growing in pots, as well as herbs, like thyme. Known for her organizational skills, Khloé delightedly flaunted her 'green paradise' blooming with pink and peach-colored rose bushes surrounding her mansion's landscape in summer.

The enthusiastic horticulturist had also shared a close-up view of her rose garden beside her massive in-ground swimming pool. The TV personality moved into her massive million-dollar mansion in November 2021 with her daughter, True after carrying out lengthy renovations. The fashion mogul shares two children with NBA star Tristan Thompson, five-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son, Tatum.

