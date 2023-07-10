Khloé Kardashian Throws an Epic Rap-Themed ‘Fancy Girls’ Sleepover for Daughter True and Niece Dream

Khloé Kardashian proved to be the coolest aunt among the Kardashian-Jenner clan while enjoying a 'fancy girls' themed sleepover with her 5-year-old daughter True Thompson and Rob Kardashian’s 6½-year-old daughter Dream Renée.

The Good America founder posted videos of the trio having a fun sleepover rapping session. “We are called the fancy girls,” Khloé — who wore an oversized faux-fur pink jacket — rapped at the beginning of the first post. “I have my hot-pink coat. And no it’s not real fur, before you try to talk to me about it. It’s not real fur, you wanna check the tag? Check the tag. I don’t wanna hear any of your nonsense.”

Moving away from the camera, the Hulu star then signals True to join in the rap party. Dressed in a pink Hello Kitty t-shirt, True steps up for her 'fancy girl' rap. “I’m the fancy girl. We have three fancy girls and we’re not the same. All of us have different names. There’s Dream and Mommy, True and Dream, it could be the best sleepover every time.” Khloé exclaims with delight, “Yeah!” to her daughter's epic rap.

Next up comes Dream Renée, who is seen wearing an Argentina soccer uniform. The little Ronaldo fan raps about her love for the game. "I’m a soccer player, who likes Ronaldo. Messi is what I’m wearing right now. All our sleepovers are always fun, and they never have a fight."

The reality star then instructs the two cousins to come together once again in front of the camera but an exhausted True is not impressed with her mom's creative output and asks her to film them once again saying, “No, it’s not that — we have to do it over."

So, in the second version, the 'fancy girls' sleepover crew rap about how they enjoy taking “bubble baths with bath bombs.” “We like to take bubble baths with bath…,” Dream begins but soon goofs up with an impromptu tumble backward onto the floor. Khloé then rounds off the rap session with a final “Woo!” leaving True unimpressed once again.

“I think I got set up lol they begged me to make a singing video with them and then... crickets #SleepOverCrew,” Khloé captioned the first rap video. “Since they didn’t want to make a song with me, I’ll make my own song. I’ll party all by myself. No shame in my party game! #SleepOverCrew,” she joked in the caption of their second 'fancy girls' video.

According to People, Khloé and her five-year-old daughter True first introduced the 'fancy girls' moniker with an Instagram post on March 1. The mom-daughter duo was seen in a stylish dress-up post with the caption: "Sometimes we are fancy, sometimes we are fancy–hey!" True sang. "We're fancy with these hats, 'cause abracadabra." Both were seen rocking oversized hats and sunglasses, while Khloé played along, singing, "'Cause abracadabra, we are fancy girls. And we are fancy girls all the time!" True chips in clapping her hands to the beat of the tune. "We know how to do it all the time." "More 6 am fancy talks on TikTok," Khloé had captioned the video.

