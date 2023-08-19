Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Throwback Photos on Kylie Jenner’s Birthday: “Mother of All Mothers”

Kylie Jenner, the younger sister of Khloé Kardashian, is receiving lots of love. August 10 was Kylie's 26th birthday, and doting sister Khloé, 39, shared some adorable flashback birthday tribute photos on Instagram.

Khloé uploaded a carousel of images and videos of Kylie over the years, including a clip from a 2016 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she, Kylie, and their sister Kendall Jenner tried to mislead the paparazzi by donning prosthetics and wigs. A video of her and Kylie downing shots from a bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila while attempting to do their makeup was also shown on the carousel, per PEOPLE.

“To the mother of all mothers,” Khloé’s caption began. “To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side. To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen. You are a safe space. A space of love and serenity…. Happy birthday sweet @kyliejenner.”

In one vintage image, Jenner and Kardashian stand next to one another while showing off their baby bumps. The image appears to have been shot while Jenner was expecting her daughter Stormi, now 5, and Kardashian was expecting her daughter True, also 5 years old. Just about two months apart, True and Stormi were born to the famous sisters in 2018. While Kardashian shares True and 12-month-old Tatum with Tristan Thompson, Jenner is mom to 18-month-old son Aire and Stormi and shares them with Travis Scott, per PEOPLE.

Khloe continued in the emotional caption, “I know you don’t need me to tell you this but, Never stop being exactly who you are. You are love, peace, patience, grace, understanding, I can go on and on. You are the salt of the Earth.”

Khloé continued by saying that she has "so much love and respect" for her younger sister and that there's "so much to learn from your patience and your ability to trust what life has in store for us." The older sister continued, "Your ability to trust life’s journey without fear. I will forever be indebted to God for blessing us with one another. I don’t think you fully understand this obsession I have with all of my siblings. It’s a beautiful addiction. One I am proud to have. I couldn’t survive without you guys.”

For Kylie's birthday, Khloé stated her “biggest wish” is for her to “understand how important you are on this planet. She added, "How many lives you have changed simply by being you and to take advantage of the chances we get to create beautiful memories with one another. After all, memories are all we have at the end of the day.”

