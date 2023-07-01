Khloé Kardashian Shares Pro Tip on How to Make Dates "Uncomfortable" After Meeting Michele Morrone

Khloé Kardashian recently spilled beans on how to make dates "uncomfortable." According to PEOPLE, the 38-year-old Good American founder candidly discussed her relationships, including her on-again, off-again romance with Tristan Thompson, and her previous marriage to Lamar Odom. The reality star talked about her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner's transition to becoming a woman as she recalled an amusing encounter with actor and model Michele Morrone at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Cindy Ord

"We're sitting at the show... and he's like, 'Do you like Dolce and Gabbana?' and I said, 'I do, do you like Dolce?'" Khloé recalled. "And he's like, 'Yeah, it's always been a dream of mine, since I was a kid, to model for them and now I'm the face of Dolce.'" Khloé admitted that she was unaware of Michele's acting and stardom in the film 365 Days. She said, "He's a very handsome man but I had no idea who he was," as she was surprised to discover his fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The two bonded over their shared experience of having two children. However, when Michele complimented Khloé's appearance post-pregnancy, assuming she had given birth to her "infant" son, Khloé didn't hesitate to clarify the truth. "I was like, 'Oh, I didn't birth the baby. It's a surrogate.' He's like, 'Oh, how's that?' I go, 'It's so f---ing weird,'" Khloé recounted.

"He was like, 'Oh, my God, I love you because you're so not PC [politically correct].' I go, 'Oh, no. Not at all.' He thinks I'm nuts. It's too easy to make people uncomfortable. 'So how's your dad?' Which one? One's dead, and one turned into a girl. 'Why don't you get a divorce?' Oh, found him in a brothel. I can go on and on ... You can't come up with better than what the truth is."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'Officiel Italia (@lofficielitalia)

Opening up about how she deals with awkward situations, she mentioned instances where she is asked about her father, to which she responds, "Which one? One's dead, and one turned into a girl." Khloé's life has been a roller coaster ride with various ups and downs. Her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr., divorced in 1991 after 13 years of marriage. Tragically, Robert Sr., who famously served as O.J. Simpson's defense attorney, passed away in 2003, months after getting diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

In 2016, Khloé began dating Tristan Thompson, and their relationship has been marred by cheating scandals one after another. Most recently, it was revealed in December 2021 that Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Khloé. Despite their split, Khloé and Tristan, who share a 5-year-old daughter named True, welcomed their second child, son Tatum, through a surrogate in August 2022.

