Khloe Kardashian Shares a Glimpse of Daughter True Thompson's First Day of Kindergarten

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her daughter True Thompson's latest achievement with pride on social media. The reality TV star, who shot to fame with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is a mother of two. Khloé took to Instagram to share the milestone of her daughter's first day in kindergarten. The carousel of pictures was loved by the followers of the socialite.

The carousel post included snapshots of five-year-old True posing cutely in her school uniform, standing in front of a life-sized piece of notebook paper that read "First Day of Kindergarten." The scene was made even more festive with a colorful arch of balloons, some shaped like No. 2 pencils, surrounding the young girl. True radiated excitement and happiness and the mommy made sure to capture these precious moments to be cherished later. In a few of the pictures, the Good American founder knelt down, letting her daughter sit on her knee while they both shared smiles of delight.

According to The U.S. Sun, Khloé's enthusiasm for her daughter's first day at the school was evident. As the Instagram post concluded, a short video showcased the beautifully adorned decorations that marked the occasion. The reality star's caption playfully conveyed her mix of emotions as a parent, stating, "Kindergarten. For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! Next it will be prom." Despite any potential criticism or opinions, Khloé remains committed to wholeheartedly celebrating her daughter's achievements.

Followers also rebuked her for making everything an expensive occassion. User @90dayfiancejunky commented, "Khlo she still gonna love you even if you don't make every occasion obnoxiously expensive." While another user @elianaptobar.xo commented, "Why don’t u used all the money of the balloons and help some poor people !😢" Khloé has previously displayed her lavish parenting style, treating her children to a life of luxury. In a previous Instagram Story, she showcased an elaborate breakfast for True, complete with heart-shaped plates, star-shaped bowls, and pancakes dusted with powdered sugar. Recently, a picture of True wrapped in a $1,625 Hermes blanket on the family's private plane sparked some backlash, but it didn't deter Khloé from embracing her lavish lifestyle.

Khloé's dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for her children is evident from her updates on social media, where she showers them with immense love. The entrepreneur shares her daughter, True, and her infant son, Tatum, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. Tatum is the surrogate child of the model and businesswoman who gave birth after their heartbreaking separation. It is speculated that Tristan indulged in extramarital affairs with several women during their commitment to each other. As Khloé's social media reveals glimpses of her family life, it's clear she is a loving sister and a mom who cares about bringing all the joy to her loved ones.

