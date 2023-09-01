Khloe Kardashian Shared A Confusing Message About 'What No Longer Bothers Her'

Khloe Kardashian is renowned for sharing pearls of wisdom often on the hit reality television series The Kardashians. The mother of two has frequently dropped some major truth bombs for her sisters on the show and has come to be known for giving them sound advice. This behavior follows suit even on her social media. The Good American ambassador recently shared a rather cryptic message in the form of her usual quotes, as per EOnline!

The reality star took to her Instagram stories on August 26 to share a refreshing yet deep and thoughtful quote. The mother of two shared a series of quotes on her now-deleted stories. In the first one that she posted, she emphasized being in pure bliss but also explained the path to getting there. “You’re going to be happy, said life. But first I’ll make you strong,” read the motivational and affirmative sentence.

Shortly after, she shared an ‘unpopular opinion’ that she apparently believes about social media. “I think social media has absolutely destroyed our generation's ability to be truly happy. We’re always seeing someone else who we think has it better than us and it causes us to think that what we have isn’t good enough,” Kardashian said. In a way, it's like the reality TV star gave her followers a 'reality check' after a probable self-reflection with this quote.

She concluded this series with a final quote that’s perhaps a little cryptic and may possibly refer to a particular person or incident in her life. It read, “When it doesn’t bother you like it used to, that’s peace,” As of now, Kardashian hasn’t yet given clarity as to who or what situation this she refers to. But one thing about this ordeal is crystal clear. And that’s the fact that she remains at peace with whatever or ‘whoever’ caused unrest in her life; she’s moved on.

Kardashian posted a heartwarming series of pictures with her beloved kids, True and Tatum, whom she shares with ex-husband Tristan Thompson. In the series, she truly looks at peace, surrounded by the warmth and love of her adorable children. The fierce mother and her precious ‘cubs’ looked cozy and happy as they were huddled up for this picture. In the first picture, her two young ones sported charming smiles and appeared to be in their night clothes. Both of them wore casual white T-shirts with round necks.

Kardashian appeared to be wearing a comfy black sweatshirt. She accessorized the look with a minimalistic gold necklace. Moreover, in the first photo, she posed with an iconic pout. In the second picture, she held a warm motherly smile as she held the two much closer to her. She captioned the sweet post with, “Mommy’s cubs,” and on either side, she added an emoji of a pair of brown bears and a panda to signify extra cuteness.

