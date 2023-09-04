Khloe Kardashian Prays for God’s Protection Amid Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Family Emergency

Khloe Kardashian's most recent request for divine protection has captivated and intrigued her fans and followers. Khloe's "Protection Prayer" posted on Instagram Stories comes amid Travis Barker's urgent return to the United States for a family emergency as revealed by Blink-182.

The reality star, who is known for having been open about her Christian beliefs, started it all by posting a statement on Instagram with a deep spiritual meaning. The owner of Good American requested a higher power for the security and well-being of herself and her loved ones in a post titled "Protection Prayer" on her Instagram Stories, according to The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

The post read as follows: "Dear God, I come to you today in prayer to humbly ask for your protection. Protect me and my loved ones from all evil. May trouble never follow our footsteps. I decree and declare that no weapon formed against us shall prosper."

It continued, "Protect us from our enemies, known and unknown. Please keep us safe physically and emotionally. Allow us to take refuge in you at all times. I bind up any spiritual attacks against me and my loved ones. Cover my home, my life, and everything attached to me with the blood of Jesus. In Jesus' name, I pray, Amen."

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

People were puzzled by Khloe's story because it came at the same time as a family emergency involving her sister Kourtney Kardashian's partner, Barker. Barker, best known as the drummer for the legendary band Blink-182, was forced to return home quickly because of an "urgent family matter." Due to Travis's desire to go home, the band announced the cancellation of three shows in the UK and Ireland.

Barker arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) looking serious and clad in all-black clothing. Kourtney Kardashian was noticeably missing from the scene, which fueled rumors about the gravity of the issue. Shanna Moakler, Barker's ex-wife, provided some clarification in an interview with TMZ. She acknowledged that, although she did not know the specifics, she was aware of the emergency. She also made sure that their adopted daughter Atiana De La Hoya and their shared children Landon and Alabama were not impacted by the situation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Additionally, Blink-182's decision to postpone concerts was emphasized by Moakler while she highlighted the seriousness of the issue. She sent her thoughts and prayers to Kourtney and the rest of Barker's family. She said, "I'll be sending my prayers and wishes."

Another Kardashian sibling, Kim Kardashian, came under fire for her social media actions as news of Barker's urgent return to the United States made headlines. Kim, well-known for her affluent lifestyle and opulent social media posts, received criticism for displaying new silk pajamas in her private jet which was perceived as inappropriate timing, as per The Sun.

