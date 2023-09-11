Khloe Kardashian has turned to cryptic quotes on Instagram amidst criticism she faced for her recent posts, especially during her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s pregnancy health scare. The Kardashian-Jenner family has remained silent about Kourtney’s complex situation, despite her shocking revelation that she underwent surgery to save her baby’s life. Khloe, 38, seemed to address the backlash through these mysterious quotes, reflecting on criticism and “regret.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Check Out This Exclusive List of Khloe Kardashian's Ex-Boyfriends Graded by Their Net Worth

According to The Sun, The first quote, shared on her social media, addresses criticism, asserting, "People will criticize your life not knowing the price you paid to get where you are today." This indicates the idea that public opinions and criticism often lack the full context of one’s life and struggles. The second quote surfaces on the notion of “regret,” emphasizing the significance of a good heart; "Never regret having a good heart. All good things come back and multiply." This can be elucidated as a response to the criticisms Khloe received, emphasizing the significance of being true to oneself despite external circumstances.

Lastly, Khloe shared a quote that contemplates personal growth and redemption, "The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow, and get better. You aren't defined by your past. You aren't your mistakes." This quote sheds light on the potential for personal evolution and the capability to overcome consequences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Previously, Khloe responded to critics of her behavior during Kourtney’s surgery with another quote on her Instagram story. On September 7, she posted a photo promoting her brand ‘Good American,’ which drew criticism from fans who expected a message of support for Kourtney. Khloe’s response was a post about being kind to oneself, especially after enduring hardships. The quote inspires self-compassion and emphasizes the power within, acknowledging the challenges one has faced. It reassures that it’s okay to struggle and underscores the significance of self-love and acceptance.

Also Read: When Khloé Kardashian Broke Down on Brother Rob’s Refusal to Get Professional Help for Addiction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

On the other hand, Kourtney has been relatively inactive on Instagram while convalescing at home following her hospitalization. She recently posted a photo from the hospital, featuring her and her husband Travis holding hands. She captioned the post expressing gratitude to her doctors, her husband for rushing to her side, and her mom for her constant support. Surprisingly, Kourtney didn’t mention her sisters directly. She later posted a cryptic quote that referenced to the words "Godlike privilege" along with, "Apart from me, you can do nothing."

Also Read: Fans Upset With Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Insensitive’ Post Amid Sister Kourtney’s Fetal Health Scare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The Kardashian family's response to Kourtney's health crisis has been notably subdued. Fans observed that they continued with their regular activities, including attending a Beyonce concert, despite Barker's family emergency, which resulted in the postponement of several European tour dates.

The family has yet to comment on Kourtney's condition or the health crisis she faced. In times of personal challenges, cryptic quotes can be a way for individuals like Khloe and Kourtney to express their feelings and thoughts indirectly. While their meanings may be open to interpretation, they reflect the complexities of dealing with personal struggles in the public eye.

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Thompson Cooked This Yummy Dish While on a Family Trip to Italy

Khloe Kardashian Shares Daughter True Thompson's Adorable Pictures from Her First Day at Kindergarten