Khloe Kardashian Shares Daughter True Thompson's Adorable Pictures from Her First Day at Kindergarten

True Thompson's mom, Khloe Kardashian, took some adorable photos to celebrate her daughter's first day at kindergarten. True smiled for the camera as she put her hand on her hip in a series of endearing images taken while she wore a white polo and a plaid skirt, as reported by E Online. Among the multicolored balloons in the backdrop of the shot was a banner that read 'First Day of Kindergarten.' Kardashian captioned the image, "Kindergarten 🤍, For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹 Next it will be prom 😫."

There were many of Kardashian's celebrity friends, like Natalie Halcro, La La Anthony, and Olivia Pierson, who filled the reality TV star's post with compliments. In fact, Halcro got all emotional and wrote, "I’m not crying." However, this is not the first time Kardashian went all out to make the most of a particular event involving her children. She stunned True with a balloon creation on her first day of pre-K by Balloon & Paper and The Creative Heart Studio, which included a cascade of balloons made to seem like a rainbow of colored pencils. The balloons on the display read, "First Day Of," and include a "Pre-K" sticker on the top of the pencil. Khloe had mixed feelings as she captioned the post, "I'm still crying that she's in school. Thank you for making this day so special."

However, many of Khloé Kardashian's fans are criticizing the elaborate party she threw for True's first day of school. One user wrote, "Always so over the top extra with this stuff. The thing is it’s cute and all but they will always have to keep it this level and above for these kids. Always. They’ll never know normal regular life. It’s sad actually." Another user joked about the frequent use of balloons in Kardashian-Jenner parties: "The Kardashians carrying the balloon arch industry on their backs."

On the other hand, however, there were fans trying to defend Khloe from the constant backlash. One fan commented, "I love how people on here are telling you how to spend your money. It’s your money, spend it how you want, and don’t feel you have to explain yourself to anyone. You can really tell Khloe loves her daughter. And her whole family."

There's no denying that the average kid's birthday party has evolved from a modest gathering with sheet cake and balloon animals to an extravagant, pricey occasion. Plus, celebrities like the Kardashians are not making it 'easier' for the common people by setting outrageous trends almost every year. Take, for example, Kim and Kourtney's opulent Candy Land-themed birthday party for North and Penelope. Celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss is the go-to gal for the Kardashian-Jenners. According to a 2017 report in The Washington Post, Weiss' consultation fee alone was $50,000 (though the clients in question were not the Kardashians). Weddings often take more work than even the most extravagant children's party, so it seems reasonable that these expenditures would be reduced significantly for the latter.

She Knows took the opinion of “Event Buddha” Richard O’Malley regarding the cost of these Kardashian-Jenner parties. O'Malley suggested that the renowned family does, in fact, practice some frugal habits, "My guess is since they have so many ‘events’ in their lives and so many children in the same age group, they probably have some deals with various production companies to drastically reduce their costs for these lavish events." He then added, "That said, all of the parties would run you six figures in a retail setting.

