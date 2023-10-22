Khloe Kardashian recently took a walk down memory lane by playfully recreating an infamous fight she had with sister Kim Kardashian from over 15 years ago. But Khloe gave the 'blast from the past' a glamorous, tongue-in-cheek modern twist. The original altercation took place during season 2 of the massively popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Tensions exploded when Kim showed up unannounced at brother Rob Kardashian's apartment, only to have a fed-up Khloe angrily shut the door in her face. A furious Kim immediately came in, swinging her purse and yelling, "Don't be f**king rude!" as Khloe tried to dodge the blows. The shocking brawl—with older sister Kourtney gasping, "Are you kidding me?!" in the background—left viewers' jaws on the floor when it first aired.

Also Read: Scott Disick Slammed as Kris Jenner Confirms His 'Crush’ on Khloe Kardashian: ‘That's Inappropriate’

But the years have passed, wounds have healed, and Khloe is now able to poke fun at her family's unforgettable drama, as per Daily Mail. In a cheeky new TikTok video, she sat in the makeup chair and gleefully recreated the fight with her glam squad. The audio of Kim cursing and shrieking played in the background as Khloe and her stylists joyfully faked a skirmish for the camera. Khloe's makeup artist humorously 'slapped' the lens as Khloe gave her a playful little shove. The hairstylist joined in the campy bit by throwing down her brush in 'anger.' Khloe capped it off by pushing them away and getting ready to 'punch' the team with a huge, satisfied smile on her face.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by J. Lee

"Don't be f**king rude," Khloe captioned the post with a wink, quoting Kim's iconic line from the dust-up. The good-natured video shows just how far the sisters have come since the tumultuous early seasons of their show. While viewed as shocking at the time, their physical fight has now become harmless, hilarious fodder for laughs and nostalgia. It appears as though Khloe feels comfortable enough to gleefully poke fun at the cringe incident without it dredging up painful memories. Her glam team also seemed more than happy to play along in the recreation, with everyone fully embracing the absurdity of that dramatic moment from so long ago. The fake brawl highlights how the Kardashians themselves are now in on the joke—able to spoof their own past chaos via humorous posts on social media.

My favorite tiktok trend rn is the one re-enacting the episode of KUWTK where Kim busts into Robs apartment and beat the shit out of Khloe with her purse. — Fal Vulcano (@lasagnaacid) February 27, 2019

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Captures One-Year-Old Son Tatum in a Cute Cow Costume at Her Halloween Party

In the process, Khloe also gives fans an amusing behind-the-scenes look at her fun-loving beauty routine while 'winking' at her family's complicated past dynamics. The Kardashians originally built their vast empire off raw, unfiltered personal drama in their early days on air. But they've firmly evolved past old conflicts and embraced their status as pop culture icons who can revel in the sheer silliness of their outrageous pasts. Khloe's glittery fake 'brawl' video beautifully captures that full-circle journey.

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Pays Last Tribute to Suzanne Somers, Reveals 'Three's Company' Star's Last Gift to Her

Khloé Kardashian Confronted Kris Jenner About Cheating Her Father Rob Kardashian