Khloé Kardashian Once Revealed That Her Doctor Offered to Bring Her Baby Home From the Hospital

It's widely known that Khloé Kardashian's son, Tatum, entered the world under challenging circumstances back in 2022. Just as a reminder, Khloé co-parents Tatum and her daughter True with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Khloé reflected on a tough period in her journey as a mother.

She opened up about her initial feelings of detachment from her son. During an episode of the She MD podcast, hosted by OB-GYN Thaïs Aliabadi, who is also Khloé's doctor, the reality star delved into the experience of giving birth to Tatum, as reported by HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By RB

In the interview, the Good American co-founder disclosed that her mental state was so fragile during Tatum's birth that Aliabadi offered to care for him until she felt able to do so herself. Khloé also shared the moment when Aliabadi called to inform her that her surrogate was about to deliver Tatum.

She said, “Dr. A called, and she said she just had a checkup with my surrogate, and she said, ‘Khloé, we have to deliver within 24 hours.' The baby wasn’t due for, like, another week or two, and this was my last weekend with my daughter, True. Like, in my head, I just needed the weekend.”

Sounds more like the Dr was being sarcastic. Khloe was having a meltdown and making it sound like it was a bit inconvenient for the birth to be happening now. It worked and Khloe snapped out of it. Good on the Dr. — Orange sky (@Oranges83701954) May 9, 2024

Khloé continued, “So I go, ‘No, we can’t do this.’ And she’s like, ‘No, there’s fluid in the sac, we need to do this.’ I go, ‘I’m having a weekend with True!’” She further recalled, “I started hysterically crying. Because it wasn’t even about the weekend; it was about now this is real.”

After looking at her state, Khloé said, “And [Aliabadi] goes, ‘You know what, I’ll deliver the baby, I’ll take the baby and you let me know when you’re ready to pick him up.’ And I was like, ‘What? Who does this? Who even offers that?’ And she did! And I remember, to myself, I was like, ‘Khloé, fucking snap out of it. This is life — we’ve got to do this.’”

Khloé also touched on the process of choosing her son's name, revealing that she struggled with it. As reported by PEOPLE, she said, it was because "I wasn't carrying him, I didn't really feel anything." In her earlier discussion with Aliabadi, Khloé revealed that Tatum was conceived during a particularly challenging period in her life.

Talking about her ex Thompson, Khloé said, "And then the first week of December, I found out that my ex was actually having a baby with somebody else. And I never told my family I did the transfer. I wasn't going to tell anyone until it took, because I wanted to surprise everyone. So no one knew."

Khloé credits her ability to navigate that difficult moment in her life to the support of her sister Kim Kardashian, who recognized her struggle and stood by her side. Khloe further added, “The entire pregnancy of my surrogate, I admittedly buried my head in the sand.

I said to Dr. A, ‘I can’t do this.’ And the whole surrogacy pregnancy, I was really detached. I couldn’t really face it. I was very much, I think, in denial that this was happening.” However, Khloé shared with Aliabadi that she has developed a deep love for her son and that several factors have significantly strengthened their bond now.