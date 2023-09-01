Khloé Kardashian Makes Son Tatum's Name Change Official More Than a Year After His Birth

The 13-month-old son of reality TV star Khloé Kardashian now has an official name. Khloé had initially listed her son's name on his birth certificate as "Baby Kardashian" due to her doubts about his name. The youngster now goes by the legal name, Tatum Thompson, as evidenced by paperwork obtained from the Los Angeles County judge by ET Online.

While deciding on a child's name is a normal struggle for new parents, Khloé's scenario took an unusual turn when she first signed her son's birth certificate with the temporary name "Baby Kardashian." According to California law, parents may choose the last name of either the mother or the father or a mix of both. In this instance, Khloé chose "Baby Kardashian" as her son's name until she could decide on a more fitting one. Tatum's parents, Tristan Thompson, and Khloé welcomed their son in July 2022. The couple, who had their share of ups and downs, also shares a daughter named True, who is 5 years old, per People.

Tatum's birth was announced amid the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Khloé and Thompson, per Page Six. Only a few weeks after learning that they were carrying their baby via surrogate, Thompson got caught in another pregnancy involving another person. Despite these difficulties, Khloé has remained staunch in her choice not to pursue a romantic reconnection with Thompson, making it clear that their relationship is limited to co-parenting their two children. On social media in May, Kardashian addressed rumors that she and Thompson were reuniting romantically. She wrote, “Most [people] are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem."

Khloé's relationship with her son Tatum has gathered a lot of attention as she openly discussed her experiences in the third season of her popular Hulu show. She admitted that getting to know Tatum took more time than getting to know True, calling the experience a "roller coaster of emotions." She said, “The connection… took days with True. With him, it’s taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond.” She also discussed her thoughts on the surrogacy procedure, calling it a "mind-f-k" and "transactional."

Kardashian admitted, “I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby. I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re sort of separated. It’s such a transactional experience ’cause it’s not about him.” Despite these difficulties, Kardashian's affection for her baby is evident in her heartfelt social media posts. She conveyed her unwavering love for Tatum on his birthday by saying, “God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."

