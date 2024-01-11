Khloé Kardashian Once Lauded Kim Kardashian for Not "Relying On" Her Ex-Kanye West For Styling Her

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2023. It has since been updated.

Reality show The Kardashians always spills the tea about the internal fears of Kim Kardashian. In one of the episodes, Khloé Kardashian expressed her happiness to see her sister Kim grow out of the mess and regain control of her wardrobe after her difficult split from her ex-husband and Yeezy founder Kanye West.

Throughout their nearly seven-year marriage, West famously served as Kim's stylist on almost all occasions. Ever since the celebrity couple's separation, Kim has been boldly forging her own fashion identity, and her sister is all up for it, per PEOPLE.

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Cohen

Khloé praised Kim's newfound confidence in fashion and her ability to curate her own path with Dolce & Gabbana. "Kimberly has come so, so far in her confidence in fashion... But Kim, you have been a fashionista since you've been born and you don't need anybody else," the proud sister said.

In a previous episode of their reality show, Kim admitted to feeling anxious about being in charge of her wardrobe. She said it "got to a point where I would ask [West] for advice for everything — down to what I wear."

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevork Djansezian

"Even now I'm having panic attacks like, what do I wear? In New York — I will say — he styled me all for SNL," she added speaking of the horrors she felt when it was time to select outfits for events.

"Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for SKIMS. And I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?'" she continued. Facing her fears, she chose a brown leather dress from the SKIMS x Fendi collection for the occasion, accessorizing with matching gloves, snakeskin boots, and diamond jewelry that instantly became iconic.

Kim's transition into a more independent fashion identity was further complicated by West's criticism. Coming across the confessions made by SKIMS founder, Kourtney asked concerned, "Does it make you nervous? Are you like, 'Is this a bad outfit?'"

To which Kim replied by stating a harsh criticism Kanye gave her. "He told me my career's over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," she told Kourtney. Facing it all, Kim determined to bring about her own sense of style to the fore without paying heed to anybody's judgment. She's on a journey to discover her unique fashion sense and establish her own personal style to set herself apart.

