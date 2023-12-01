Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Making an OnlyFans Account to Sell Her 'Lucrative' Feet Pictures

In a surprising turn of events on the Season 4 finale of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, the 39-year-old reality star and businesswoman, dropped a bombshell revelation. Contrary to the serious tone of her confessional, Kardashian expressed her consideration of launching an OnlyFans account specifically for her feet. "I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet. I feel like it would be really lucrative," she quipped during the episode, leaving viewers in shock and amusement.

Kardashian didn't treat the idea lightly, asserting her willingness to cater to the preferences of her potential subscribers, saying, "You want me to paint my toenails a special color? You got it. Put on pantyhose, if people still wear that, slowly? Sure. Take off a sock? Woohoo. Put my foot in some jello, I don’t know. Ohh, mud. Sand between my toes." Kardashian hinted at a range of possibilities, as per OK! Magazine. The Good American founder humorously concluded, "I can keep going, but I think you get the drift of my account."

The mention of OnlyFans in the context of Kardashian raises eyebrows, considering the platform's reputation for hosting adult content. If Kardashian were to venture into this space, she would be joining a roster that includes notable figures like Blac Chyna. According to Statista's financial results from 2021, Chyna, or Angela White, was reported as the top-earning creator on OnlyFans, raking in an estimated $20 million per month.

Kardashian's contemplation of joining OnlyFans wasn't the only surprise in the reality series. The episode also featured a breakthrough exchange between Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson. The two were seen having candid conversations, addressing Tristan's past actions, including a love child scandal with Maralee Nichols in 2021.

1. TRISTAN THOMPSON



It's no secret that Tristan Thompson has landed in hot water several times for cheating on Khloé Kardashian. Most recently, in January 2022, Tristan Thompson publicly confessed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were still… pic.twitter.com/BYdK3HQEZ5 — COLOURZ🇨🇦 (@colourzz_) November 27, 2023

Viewers took to social media platforms to share their theories about the dynamics between Kardashian and Thompson, with some speculating on a possible reconciliation. The Kardashian family's strategic portrayal of Thompson's "apology tour" on the reality show fueled speculation about the status of their relationship, as per The Sun. Opinions were split on her remarks, as one individual expressed on X that she would go to "ANYTHING FOR ATTENTION 🤮🤮🤮." "She’s right! If she wants an additional couple $ millions, she’ll do it," stated another user on X. While one fan highlighted, "She said jokingly buttttt this idea will also work for her."

ANYTHING FOR ATTENTION 🤮🤮🤮 — JOHNNY JENSEN (@JLodalJ) November 30, 2023

In addition to her personal life, Kardashian also opened up about her challenges in the business realm, particularly her issues with momager Kris Jenner's management style. Kardashian expressed frustration with the lack of support and follow-through in her projects, shedding light on the complexities of working within a family dynamic. As Kardashian explores unconventional avenues for potential income, the revelation about her contemplating an OnlyFans account adds a surprising twist to her already eventful life.

