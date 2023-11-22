Khloé Kardashian Including Her Niece Dream in All the Family Fun Earns Her the 'Devoted Aunt' Status

Family is at the forefront of Khloé Kardashian's priorities, evident in her recent outing to Mariah Carey's live Christmas concert. Alongside sister Kim Kardashian, the reality star not only brought her own daughter, True, but also included her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, in the family festivities. The heartwarming photos captured moments of joy, with the siblings and momager Kris Jenner posing with the Grammy-winning singer backstage and singing along in the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Parents Fed Them 'McDonald's and Crappy Food' During OJ Simpson's Trial

The significance of this family unity is heightened by the fact that Dream, aged 7, is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. Despite any strained relations between Rob and Chyna, Khloé consistently showcases her bond with Dream, earning her accolades from fans who appreciate her inclusive auntie role, as per Ok! Magazine. Social media buzzed with positive comments about her relationship with her niece, "Thanks for being such a good auntie to Dream & all your nieces & nephews!" one of the fans commented on the post, and another wrote, "Khloé never leaves Dream out, Aunty vibes top notch!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Khloé's dedication to Dream was highlighted in an episode of The Kardashians, where she candidly admitted to feeling like "a third parent for Dream." This sentiment was echoed by Scott Disick, who acknowledged that Khloé goes beyond the traditional aunt role, describing her as "more than an aunt" and almost a co-parent. Khloé herself acknowledged this role, stating that Dream is "one of my babies too," emphasizing the depth of her love and involvement.

#BeNotified: Blac Chyna throws an extravagant seventh birthday celebration for her daughter Dream, following closely on the heels of Khloe Kardashian's incredible spa-themed party for her niece just two days earlier.#Notifiermedia pic.twitter.com/nTvYkmXRch — notifier (@notifiermedia) November 16, 2023

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Confronts Tristan Thompson On Cheating And Says He 'Doesn't Deserve' Khloe"

The positive vibes surrounding Khloé's relationship with Dream extend beyond social media and reality TV. Despite any perceived tension between Khloé and Dream's mother, Chyna, both parties have expressed positivity and cooperation in co-parenting. In a statement to a reporter, Chyna emphasized the importance of a supportive village for raising a child, highlighting the love and positivity that surrounds Dream from both sides of her family, as per MSN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Finally Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson’s ‘Other Son’

This familial warmth was also observed on an old episode of The Kardashians, where the family gathered to celebrate Dream's 6th birthday. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, showered Khloé with praise, describing her as an "incredible" mom who is loving, nurturing, supportive, and caring, as per People Magazine. Scott Disick also commended Khloé's ability to juggle various responsibilities, noting that she is not just an aunt but, in many ways, a third parent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé's hands-on approach to aunt duties has been a consistent theme throughout the years. From hosting birthday parties to being the "wild aunt" who spoils her nieces and nephews with treats like lucky charms and cookies, Khloé has embraced her role with enthusiasm. According to a source close to the family, Khloé shares a particularly close relationship with Dream and True, with the two cousins being best friends.

More from Inquisitr

Tristan Thompson on a 'Apology Tour,' Tries To Win Back Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Trust

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Throw an All-Pink Spa Party to Celebrate Their Niece Dream's Birthday