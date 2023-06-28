Khloé Kardashian Snubbed by a Special Someone for the Second Time on Her Birthday

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday with lots of gratitude and special wishes from close friends and family. But there was one person missing out in the crowd of well-wishers. Ex-partner Tristan Thompson failed to acknowledge her special day, despite reports that he is on "good terms" with the Good American founder. Tristan has reportedly snubbed her for the second time in a row on her birthday. The couple shares two children: True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Robert, 11 months, according to The U.S. Sun.

The reality star wished the NBA star player on his 32nd birthday in March with a sweet post. She had shared a carousel of pictures showcasing Tristan with the kids. However, the pro-athlete refrained from wishing the mother of his kids on her birthday.

Tristan had, however, wished the Hulu star in 2021 on her 37th birthday with an adorable message. He wrote, "Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."

Things turned sour between the couple after Khloé's 38th birthday when Tristan was caught cheating with Maralee Nichols. The NBA star secretly fathered a child with his personal trainer, though Khloé and her family learned about the infidelity only via court filings, reports The U.S. Sun.

According to Mirror, Khloé completely snubbed her ex-partner Tristan while posting a sweet tribute to her daughter True Thompson, celebrating her fifth birthday this year. Khloé mentioned how lucky she was to be her mother: "I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with. Now my sweet baby is five. I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you. My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy."

However, the reality star did not tag or mention True's dad, despite rumors suggesting that the pair have reconciled again.

The rumors began to swirl after a close source revealed that Tristan "acts like Khloé's husband" and is "always around" her Beverly Hills residence. "They do everything together - he is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day - most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together," the source said.

However, Khloé Kardashian recently mentioned on an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians that they are not a couple. “Right now, Tristan and I are just friends, I love the relationship that he and I have, but my biggest focus is being a mom to my beautiful angel True," she said.

