Khloe Kardashian Shows off a Super Fit Frame With 6-Pack Abs and Long Legs in New Photos

Television personality and businesswoman Khloe Kardashian flaunted her six-pack and gorgeous long legs in recent Instagram posts. The 38-year-old posed for a commercial for her denim brand, Good American.

Kardashian promoted the Good 90's Loose Jeans in a post that was uploaded to Instagram, wearing a white cropped tank top. The mother of two wore oversized ripped jeans, showcasing her six-pack abs, per The U.S. Sun. For the shoot, the Kardashians star opted for little makeup with her hair in disheveled waves. In recent weeks, Kardashian has also been hard at work marketing her brand-new swimwear collection for Good American.

Some denim-on-denim action was also featured in Kardashian's most recent photos. The 39-year-old posed for pictures while sporting a denim jacket and shorts and wearing a pair of thigh-high denim boots. She was seen in one image tucking her ripped jeans jacket into them. "Canadian tuxedo 4 life," the star said in the caption. In other photos, she can be seen sporting a leather jacket and denim shorts. She captioned one image, "Better than leather and denim. My favorite duo," and another one read, "When daddy says pose, you pose."

Kardashian recently celebrated her 39th birthday in the company of her loved ones. She posted a photo from the Good American photoshoot to celebrate the significant milestone. The reality star thanked her family, friends, and followers for their birthday wishes in her Instagram caption. The celebrity wrote in the caption, "From the bottom of my heart thank you all for all of the birthday love!!!!! I’m still overwhelmed and speechless over your love and warm wishes!!!! I am forever grateful. This was truly such a special birthday. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

This year, Kardashian celebrated her birthday earlier than usual. According to People, she joyfully shared a picture of a pricey floral arrangement that was sent to her over the weekend. The circular arrangement, created by floral and event designer Taleen Vartanian, had a vivid palette of colors. The gifts included a large grey vase full of beige-colored flowers from another buddy, as well as pink roses in varied colors from two different people. Kardashian uploaded a photo of the lovely flowers to her Instagram Story with the remark, “This is humongous!! Wow!!! Feed me, Seymour."

The Kardashians star shared a video on her Instagram Story on July 1 in which she showed some glittering birthday presents and a birthday letter. She referred to her 30s as "the worst decade ever," according to People. In the video, Kardashian remarked, “I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny,” before offering an honest opinion of the past nine years: “I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever.”

