Khloe Kardashian Recalls She Had 'Unhealthy' Habits But Never Thought That She Was the 'Fat Sister'

Body fat and weight issues are commonplace among girls, and the Kardashians have been there and done that. Khloe Kardashian never shied away from sharing her insecurities on camera. While talking to Lauren Nostro from Complex, she revealed her struggles with being the "fat sister" and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Offered Millions’ To Ex Scott Disick to Stay Away From Their Kids

During the 2015 cover story for Complex, Nostro said, "Over the years, a lot of fans watched you struggle with your insecurities on camera, too." Khloe recalled, "When I was married or a few years ago, I never thought I was fat. I never thought I was huge." On the contrary, the 39-year-old perceived herself as "born to be curvy," which is absolutely normal.

She revealed, "I was like, 'I still look good, I'm just made to have curves or be a little bigger.' I never looked at myself as the fat sister." In fact, she would handle comments of being fat humorously. "Sometimes I would beat people to the punch and say, 'Oh, I'm the fat, funny one,' because that's what people would say about me," she recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

She was confident in who she was, but others made her feel she was the fat sister. "But I never really thought that." However, she confessed that she was into unhealthy habits, which possibly caused her to gain excess weight. Khloe is a broad-boned girl and she looked at herself as someone who couldn't get any skinnier than she was back then. "Looking back, I do believe I was unhealthy, but at the time, I really thought that that was as skinny as I was going to get."

Also Read: This is Why Khloe Kardashian Once Thought her Sister Kim Kardashian is a "PR Crisis Helper"

But she has certainly outdone herself and achieved a more svelte frame than she predicted. "You know, everyone's like, "You're big-boned." I have childbearing hips. You're like, "No, you could still lose some weight," said Khloe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Makes Son Tatum's Name Change Official More Than a Year After His Birth

Recently, during a segment on the Hulu show The Kardashians, Khloe was seen telling her sisters, Kourtney and Kylie, that she felt like she was wearing a "fat suit" in her old photos. She reminisced about her 'chubby days' and reflected on how much she has changed over the years.

The Good American founder confessed she had "the most confidence as a chubby kid," but the judgemental society forced her to be insecure, per Page Six. She said in a confessional, "I have been torn apart the minute that I have gone on TV. I didn't look like my sisters, so therefore, it's not good enough."

She continued, "Then when I started, whatever, changing my look, you get better makeup, you do fillers, you do whatever, I had a nose job, and there are still people constantly bullying you." However, her sister Kourtney disagreed and corrected her, "Also, I look back, you weren't chubby."

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Buckner

But the reality TV star responded, "Well, I was, but it's fine. It's like I am wearing a fat suit." She admitted that because others criticized her, she underwent changes in her body to live up to their "perception" of who she should be.

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Shared A Confusing Message About 'What No Longer Bothers Her'

Khloe Kardashian Shares a Glimpse of Daughter True Thompson's First Day of Kindergarten