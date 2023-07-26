Khloe Kardashian Draws Criticism From Fans For Favoring Her Daughter True Over Niece Chicago

Khloe Kardashian, the renowned Good American founder, recently shared adorable snapshots of her niece, Chicago West, and her daughter, True Thompson, both five years old, on Instagram together. In the photos, the young girls posed sweetly together, with True having her arm around her cousin as they smiled for the camera. Khloe captioned the post, "They think this t-shirt thing is funny." However, what was intended as a heartwarming display of family love quickly stirred controversy.

Critics accused Khloe of using filters on True's appearance to allegedly make her "look better and perfect" compared to Chicago. Some pointed out that Chicago seemed to be without filters, which led to accusations of Khloe "playing favorites" between the two girls, per The US Sun.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Spent Evening With Daughter True While Kim Kardashian Partied With Tristan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

One upset comment read, "Using a filter on your child and not Chicago, just to make her stand out is disgusting. Khloe does this all the time and fails miserably." Another user @chiara.giorgios added, "It’s kind of disgusting to compare these 2 beautiful children."

The apparent discrepancy in treatment between the two girls left some fans questioning why Chicago was "shining" while True seemed to have different photo editing applied. Another user @lookitsmk commented, "Chicago using her momma's skincare routine ain't she??? 🧖‍♀️" To which another user @bandofkillgores replied saying, "She sure is oiled up and shiny fresh."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Strange Mark on Khloé Kardashian's Neck Raises Eyebrows, Social Media Abuzz with Theories

Amidst the drama, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West's names were also brought up, as they share four children together: Saint, North, and Psalm, along with Chicago. However, the focus remained on Khloe, who shares her two children, True and Tatum Robert, with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson. Coincidentally, during the same period, Kim and Thompson were spotted hanging out together at a soccer game in Miami. This further fueled the rumors, with some suggesting that they looked like an "actual couple" on date night.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Bodysuit Giving off Barbie Vibes: “I Love Myself Some Pink”

In the midst of the speculations, Khloe continued to share her day-to-day activities with True on her Instagram Stories. The pictures and videos depicted True having fun playing games like Jenga and Connect Four, as well as dancing with the family's pet cat, Grey Kitty. However, the comments section was still abuzz with concerns about the alleged use of filters on True's photos. Fans expressed their desire for more authentic and unfiltered pictures of both Chicago and True, hoping to see a balanced representation of the two girls. As with any high-profile family, controversies can quickly escalate, and every action is closely scrutinized. Khloe is no stranger to such public attention, and this incident is likely to spark debates about how celebrities portray their lives on social media. As the discussion continues, Khloe may choose to address the concerns directly or continue sharing her family's moments in her unique style.

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8676087/khloe-kardashian-ripped-niece-chicago-daughter-true-pic/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu-h00LPhY9/?img_index=1

More from Inquisitr

Khloé Kardashian Says She Looks Like She's Wearing a "Fat Suit" in Her Old Photos

Khloé Kardashian Reveals How Kris Jenner's Comments Nudged Her Toward Nose Surgery