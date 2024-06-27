Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Kim’s ‘Petty Little B-tch’ Comment: ‘Slap Me’

The latest episode of The Kardashians delivered drama and family tensions as Khloe and Kim Kardashian clashed over parenting styles and personal jabs. The conflict started when Kim confronted Khloe about her homebody tendencies as well as critiques against Kim’s parenting. Kim confronted Khloe about comments she made regarding Kim’s daughter Chicago’s hair. In her confessional, Kim shared, "I had a really hard week, so I said to my mom, 'Can you please watch my two little ones? I'll send them over and can you get them ready for school?' Chicago put in this hair gel in her hair on her way out the door, and I was like, honestly, who cares? My mom can slick her hair in a ponytail, put it in a — who cares! So Khloé FaceTimes me and is like, 'I had to go over to mom's and help her get your kids ready, and Chicago's hair! The hair gel!'"

However, Khloe tried to defend herself and said, "All I said was, 'Do you mind if I do Chicago's hair?' Because you are very particular," but it was of no use as Kim was furious and remarked, "I know her hair looked s----y. Thank you for reminding me that I didn't have the time to do her f---ing hair one night before bed and wash it." However, Khloe slammed Kim for projecting her insecurities and asserted, "It sounds like you're dealing with a bunch of your own bulls--- and you decided to harvest this and build up all this animosity towards me, when this is a you f---ing problem. I swear you just wanna project whatever you're going through and take it out on me, and I can handle it but only for so long. I'm not gonna be here all day, so if you need to slap me or something, do it," as reported by Today.

Despite Khloe’s defense that she wasn’t trying to shame Kim. Kim wasn’t convinced. In a confessional, she suggested, "Maybe you wouldn't have such a stick up your a-- over hair gel if you lived your life a little bit. It's just crazy. Interact with other human beings besides the children and your family all day long. We're great, I know, but you need some other human interaction. You need to live your life, you have the world at your fingertips but you go see the world. You won't let yourself go out there to find someone or even a group of friends."

As per People, in response, in another confessional, Khloe said, "Talk about mom-shaming! What the f--- are you doing to me? It's just reverse mom-shaming. You're shaming me for being a helicopter mom or whatever you want to call me, and you're claiming I'm shaming you for not being more of a strict parent or whatever you're claiming at this point — that you're not brushing Chi's hair. Which obviously you brush Chicago's hair! There's just a lot of f---ing gel." Kim told Khloe, "You don’t realize that you sometimes have a stick up your a-- and it's like sometimes you're like, god, she just needs to get f---ed. You just need to get away from your kids, a pure getaway! You're fine in Hidden Hills, your kids rule your life. 'I have a schedule, I have somewhere to be.' ... I feel bad for you. Live your f---ing life, get out!"

Kim's comments hit a nerve, leading Khloé to storm out of the room, calling her sister a 'b-tch.' The tension didn't dissipate as they headed to Aspen for a family trip. In a confessional, Khloe said, "Kim is being a petty little bitch but I didn’t want Kim and her bad attitude and negativity and bitchiness to take away this trip from me and the rest of my family and me hanging out with everybody else." Moreover, she also added, "Kim's just trying to be a bitch right now and that’s something Kim is so good at. If she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular."