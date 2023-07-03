Khloe Kardashian Declares Her 30s Were ‘The Worst Decade Ever’: “I Cannot Wait to Be In My 40s”

Khloé Kardashian is eager to put her thirties behind her! The Kardashians star, who turned 39 last week, gave some glittery birthday gifts and a very cheeky birthday letter in a video on her Instagram Story on July 1. She called her 30s "the worst decade ever," per PEOPLE. “I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny,” Kardashian said in the clip, before sharing a brutally honest take on the past nine years: “I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever.”

“And I cannot wait to be in my 40s,” she continued as she displayed a birthday card from a friend with the number 39 printed in large black letters, a plus sign, and a hand raising the middle finger. “So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it's genius.”

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Insists She’ll Have Long Nails ‘Until She Dies’ While Fans Fear for Her Kids

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

A passport, many pencils, and hair clasps with the phrases "Bunny," "1984," and "365 days" engraved in pink diamonds were among the ornate presents that Kardashian also received from her friends. “And then all these clips. My mom calls me ‘Bunny’,” she explained. “And then I have 365 — now less — days until I’m 40. My lovely year I was born.”

“My little pens that I love so and then, look how gorgeous this passport holder is !,” the reality star marveled, before adding, “A girl loves her sparkle!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Showered With Gifts and Wishes On Birthday, But Nothing From Ex Tristan Thompson

Kardashian also shared a picture of another cheeky birthday present: a T-Shirt bearing her notorious 2007 mugshot and a label reading "Parental Advisory." On top of the article of clothing, a camera and some film were also visible. Other images circulated showed the celebrity accepting generous flower and chocolate gifts from close friends and family.

Also Read: Barely Recognizable Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her 'Real Hair' in New Selfie With Daughter True

The Kardashians star celebrated her 39th birthday on Tuesday and was honored with numerous messages from family members, including her mother, Kris Jenner. On Instagram, Jenner, 67, posted a video that included various adorable images of her daughter over the years. In the touching caption, Kris, 67, gushed over her "smart, strong, talented, and beautiful" daughter. "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart," she began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

"You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty. You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us."

More from Inquisitr

Khloé Kardashian Teases Momager Kris Jenner for Giving Her $300 to Buy Cheeseburgers at In-N-Out!

Khloé Kardashian Shares Pro Tip on How to Make Dates "Uncomfortable" After Meeting Michele Morrone