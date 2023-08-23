Khloé Kardashian Calls Out a ‘Hater’ for Body-Shaming Sister Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian defended her sister Kim Kardashian against a troll who attempted to engage in body-shaming on the most recent social media photo shared by the co-founder of Good American. The 39-year-old mother-of-two garnered praise from the SKIMS founder as she shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a sheer white Dolce & Gabbana dress, proudly displaying her hourglass figure.

Kim expressed her admiration with a heartfelt "WOW WOW WOW!!!!," to which another individual @bona_fidee responded with a comment that said, "Hey Pamper booty."

Upon noticing the disrespectful comment, Khloé decided to investigate the individual's Instagram profile and responded with her own sly remark, targeting the user's prominent eyebrows. "Hey blocked brows," the KUWTK alum responded after receiving criticism. However, when another user came to the defense of the troll, stating a preference to “rather have blocked brows that’s easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper,” Khloé remained firm in her stance.

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That ass is ass’n but you do you baby that’s why we have so many flavors, Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love," she wrote. Khloé achieved a significant response as her replies reportedly received hundreds of 'likes' within just 30 minutes.

As per Page Six, in the photo collection, Khloé exuded an ethereal aura, showcasing her enviable curves in the transparent outfit. She also shared a picture of her rear view in the sheer gown, leaving very little to the imagination as she ascended a staircase. Khloé, who recently transitioned to platinum blonde hair, has been sharing glimpses of her extravagant Italian vacation on her social media accounts over the past week. In one captivating photograph, she was seated on a low wall with a stunning and lush canyon as the backdrop, while the setting sun painted the sky in vivid hues of orange and yellow. The Kardashian star, who had previously coordinated outfits with her daughter earlier in the week, captioned the post with, "I'll never get tired of watching the sunset."

According to The Daily Mail, the mother of True, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 11 months, wore her platinum blonde hair in gentle, flowing waves that gracefully extended down her back. Khloé and her children are currently enjoying a vacation in Italy alongside her mother and sister, celebrating Kylie's 26th birthday. In one photo focusing on her torso, Khloé appears angelic with sun-kissed makeup and striking, smoky eye makeup. Khloé also shared a glimpse of her backside, showcasing the sheer ruching that adorned her voluptuous figure. Additionally, Khloé posted two pictures featuring her alongside her mother, with the momager exuding elegance in a red and cream-patterned top. Her caption for the post read, "Me and my favorite girl."

Earlier this week, Khloé and her daughter True showcased their stylish side by donning matching leopard print outfits from Dolce and Gabbana. Throughout her time in Tuscany, the reality TV star has treated her Instagram followers to numerous glamorous photos, affectionately labeling herself and her daughter as the 'Dolce Twins' in the caption of her post. True also looked adorable as she sported a leopard-print skirt while posing alongside her mother during their photoshoot.

