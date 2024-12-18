Khloe Kardashian Called P Diddy an 'Incredible Friend' in Resurfaced 2013 Post: "You Share My..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Khloe Kardashian came under the radar for her post where she wished disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs a happy birthday while also calling him an 'incredible family friend.' The Kardashian star had been on good terms with Diddy before he was indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracies, and prostitution charges on September 16.

The post in question dates back to November 2013, when she posed alongside Diddy and captioned, "Happy birthday @iamdiddy!! You're an incredible friend to my family, a constant motivation, and you share my obsession with unicorns. Much love and many blessings," as per The Mirror. Social media users, especially on Reddit, took a screenshot of the birthday tribute and wrote that her post 'aged poorly.'

For instance, a Reddit user, u/thedeathmerchant wrote, "It also aged poorly when they were filming KUWK and Khloe was talking about how when she was underage, she was flying on Diddy's private jet to his parties, and later visits, everyone at the parties was naked." A second person, u/PlaneGlass6759, called out Kris Jenner for letting her kids go to Diddy parties: "Kris is such an irresponsible mom, how are your minor children going to places like these. And with Kylie dating adults as minors? This is just despicable."

Meanwhile, more voices judged the Kardashian clan for mingling with Diddy, like, u/Thin-Information-944, who recalled, "YES! I remember this! She was talking about it and said how 'half the people there were butt naked.' Watching that clip now gives me the yuck." u/poison_ivy15 added, "They're all aging badly too." u/These-Singer-8835 commented, "'Friend to my family' tells me everything I need to know." u/MasterDriver8002 noted, "That whole family is part of the diddlers life."

Diddy, who is currently awaiting his trial in the sex crimes, has been under scrutiny for his infamous parties dubbed 'freak-offs.' It was reported that the music mogul invited Hollywood's A-list people to his high-profile soirees and served them prostitutes for sexual favors and, in some cases, even documented the alleged acts. The guest list also included the Kardashian sisters, who often hung out with Diddy, but it's still unclear if they ever attended 'freak offs.' So far, there is no evidence that anyone in the famous family has participated in anything.

However, in another resurfaced video from the family's reality TV show KUWTK, the Good American founder was recorded saying 'everyone was butt-naked' at one of Diddy's parties. In the throwback clip, Kourtney Kardashian questioned, "So who was with you this weekend?" while organizing a closet. "A bunch of my friends," responded Khloe, but Kourtney demanded the names. "Diddy, Quincy [Combs,] Justin Bieber, French Montana," she began listing the famous names. "So far so good," said Khloe before asking Kourtney if she knew these people she named; to this, the Lemme founder replied, "No."

In the wake of Diddy's sex scandal, fans questioned the Kardashians' longstanding friendship with the rapper. In fact, in an episode of Jenner's 2013 talk show, The Kris Jenner Show, Puff Daddy revealed his feelings for the matriarch. "I have had a crush on you for a long time," the rapper confessed as she giggled, "Is he flirting with me again?"

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)