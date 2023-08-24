Khloe Kardashian Called Kim Kardashian “Nosy”, Said She "Wants to Know Everything”

The Kardashians are never short on sibling drama- in fact, they thrive on it. In an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Khloe Kardashian discussed all things motherhood, her son, raising a daughter who loves makeup, and dished some inside scoop on what fans should look forward to in the next season of the Hulu show.

On the April 9 episode of the chat show, host Hudson complimented Khloe for her dress, and the beauties bonded over their gorgeous nails. Hudson also congratulated Khloe on the birth of her baby boy, whose name wasn't revealed back then. But the 39-year-old gave away the first letter of his name, 'T.'

Khloe revealed, "He has been named, but I haven't announced it yet." The mother-of-two also shared that the boy was born of surrogacy. "Originally, he was, um... born via surrogate or the stork, as I like to say. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," Khloe confessed. The boy was named, but she said, "I have been waiting for the premiere of our show."

The Hulu star, who has been in and out of the relationship with her ex-Tristan Thompson, declared that she's officially single. His cheating scandals have been the talk of the town and also featured in their show. Although Khloe is cordial with Thompson for the sake of her two kids, she has no intention to rekindle romance with him.

The host, Hudson, asked, "A lot of people are wondering, are you single?" She responded, "I am single." The 41-year-old said, "You and Kim are both single. Do you try to set each other up on dates?" Khloe instantly cleared her stance and said, "I don't really mess with that, and I don't want anyone to blame me for anything. So I don't really do that."

She revealed Kim is very much into all this and "loves to be in the mix." The Good American founder said, "She (Kim) loves to know everything. She's very nosy." However, Khloe added, "I respect her for that, and she loves to be in the mix and have her puppeteering and all that."

So she (Khloe) let the SKIMS founder do her thing. "I am like, okay, do what you want and see what Kim has going on." Khloe continued, "I let her show me- what are the options," and laughed.

Hudson also questioned Khloe (also on behalf of their fans), "What can you tell us about this new season?" Khloe explained that the audience can surely expect a lot of sibling drama in the new season. "Believe it or not, we don't have (the drama) all the time. We'll have little spats here and there."

The Good American founder added, "You can expect my journey with skin cancer on my face. And that's what all the bandaging was. It's important to talk about because I had no idea. There's so much, but I believe the main stuff is the sibling drama." In the show so far, we have experienced all that Khloe revealed in the interview back then.

The Kourtney and Kim Dolce and Gabbana feud also flared up in this season. Kourtney hasn't been close to her sisters lately and addressed this in an interview, "I love to keep my little bubble and, as they say, 'protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in," per Cosmopolitan.

