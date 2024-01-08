Khloe Kardashian, the Good American founder and reality TV star, has recently ignited concern among fans as she shared a series of close-up selfies on Snapchat, showcasing a seemingly altered appearance that left many followers expressing their unease. The photos, posted on Saturday, January 6, depict Kardashian in the back of a car, presenting features that appear almost cartoon-like due to heavy editing.

In these snapshots, Kardashian's eyes and lips take center stage, seemingly enlarged, and her skin appears flawless, devoid of any blemishes or lines. The caption accompanying the images reads, "Five years ago today," indicating a retrospective mood. Despite the inclusion of adorable pictures featuring her children—five-year-old True and one-year-old Tatum, shared with on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson—fans were notably distracted by the drastic changes in Khloe's appearance, particularly focusing on her lips.

Amid a recent skiing adventure in Utah, Kardashian and her daughter True posed for a photo that quickly became a talking point among fans. The recent images also sparked conversations around Kardashian's evolving appearance. Amidst the discussions, one individual per The US Sun raised the poignant question on Reddit, "Who is that?" as another passionately appealed for a pause in the use of fillers, describing Kardashian's lips as appearing "so bad" and her overall look as "unrecognizable in every pic." This scrutiny delves beyond her lips, sparking speculation about potential additional cosmetic procedures, going beyond the one-nose job that she has openly acknowledged.

The mother of two is renowned for her close relationships with her sisters on her social media channels. In addition to her sisters, she shares an exceptionally strong bond with her brother, Rob Kardashian. Known for being the most private member of the Kardashian family, Rob's connection with Khloe stands out as uniquely close among the siblings.

why does khloe kardashian post so much on snapchat omg? — Billion$bby 💕 (@ifeisnotreal) January 2, 2024

On social media, numerous fans on platforms like Reddit gave their opinion on the Kardashians. Certain episodes from the ninth season of their reality show have particularly drawn attention, where the interactions between Khloe and Rob have led to diverse opinions and discussions among viewers. These discussions have highlighted varying perspectives on the nature of their relationship as portrayed on the show. One particular episode that caught the attention of netizens featured a scene where the model playfully chides her brother for his attitude, followed by a conversation that some fans described as having “incestuous undercurrents.”

In an episode that raised eyebrows among viewers, Rob responded to his sister's playful reprimand about his attitude with an unusual comment about reducing his physical attributes. Later the Kardashian siblings delved into discussions about Lamar Odom. During this heart-to-heart, Khloe revealed that Odom had once speculated she might end up marrying Rob, a notion quickly dismissed by Rob himself. This particular segment of the show, blending humor and intimate family dynamics, stirred substantial reactions across online platforms.

