Why Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Legally Changed Son Tatum's Last Name

Khloé Kardashian had gone through the legal process of changing her son Tatum's last name one year after his birth following a court's approval in Los Angeles County. Tatum, whom Kardashian co-parents with her ex Tristan Thompson, underwent a formal name change after his mother finally made up her mind vis-a-vis 'what to call him,' as per the LA Times. She subsequently changed her younger child's name so that it was the same as her daughter's.

Initially, reports in June of 2023 indicated that Tatum's birth certificate had Kardashian listed as his surname. However, subsequent legal proceedings resulted in the baby being officially granted his father's surname, making him legally known as Tatum Thompson. The couple had initiated the paperwork for this name change several months before the court's approval.

According to BET, the formalization of the name change was completed on August 31 last year. Under California law, new parents have the authority to select their child's surname, allowing them the option to opt for the father's surname, the mother's surname, or a mix of both surnames and the chosen name stays permanent. Kardashian and Thompson joyfully welcomed their son in July 2022 via surrogacy.

The reality star revealed Tatum's name to everyone only during the airing of the third season of The Kardashians. Following Tatum's birth, Kardashian and Thompson chose to maintain a level of privacy around his name, given the ups and downs in their relationship that had drawn a lot of scrutiny. Calling quits on their romance, Kardashian remained unsure of which family name to pass down. That's not all. Kardashian initially also struggled to establish a connection with her son following his birth, citing the challenges that came with surrogacy. In a prior report by Page Six, she expressed being in a state of surprise and awe regarding the entire surrogacy journey.

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship has been a story of great joy as well as heartache. Initially, the two (who are presently not in a relationship), began their journey with a playful and affectionate romance, characterized by public displays of affection. Over time, their story took turns toward separations and distressing unfaithfulness, much of which unfolded within the public eye through their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the subsequent series The Kardashians on Hulu. Despite their current status, the duo remains connected due to their shared responsibility in co-parenting their two children. They put dedicated efforts into fostering a solid and supportive relationship for the sake of their kids.

Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé Kardashian after DNA test proves he is the father to Maralee Nichols' son:



“Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years.” pic.twitter.com/rafIHNLBp2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2022

As reported by TODAY, there was a moment when Thompson shared parts of his history with Kardashian, expressing a sincere desire for personal transformation – not solely for himself but notably for the betterment of their children. Kardashian, in response, displayed a level of understanding, affirming her belief in Thompson's core goodness. Thompson openly acknowledged that Kardashian didn't deserve the turmoil caused by his actions. The rift between them emerged after the reality TV star discovered his involvement with Maralee Nichols, which ultimately led to their breakup.