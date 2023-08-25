Khloe Kardashian Enjoys Italy Vacation ‘Twinning and Winning’ in White and Red Floral Dress

"Twinning with True," Khloe Kardashian and her 5-year-old daughter struck a heartwarming pose in their matching Dolce and Gabbana white and red floral maxi dresses. The mother-daughter duo is each other's replicas in the picture while having their la dolce vita moment during Italy vacation. Fans gushed over their lovely mom-and-me moment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Cindy Ord

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of photos striking different poses with True Thompson on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The blonde mom and her little girl bloomed in floral dresses and looked like a million bucks. She captioned the post, "L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," along with its English translation, "The love that moves the sun and the other stars." (with a white heart emoji), reported Page Six.

The Good American founder has been keeping her fans updated with her Italy getaway, with her fashion sense just on point. The gorgeous dresses had big red tulips printed over a white flared fabric. Khloe's dress had a maxi silhouette, while True's was right above her knees, per US Weekly. The girls accessorized their outfits with sunglasses and bracelets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Five-year-old True finished her look with white sandals, and her mom preferred to pose sans footwear, but her bold red rosy lips perfectly complimented her overall vacation look. In the first picture, Khloe and her mini-me held hands and leaned in for an air kiss. The second snap was a zoomed version of the first one.

In the third snap, the two struck a stylish pose before a lakeside dock, followed by more poses, and in one of them, mommy's baby girl sat in Khloe's lap, and the final one showcased them paddling in a rowboat, per PEOPLE. The poppy-print dress by the luxe brand Dolce and Gabbana looked flattering on them.

The reality TV star shares True with NBA star Tristan Thompson and also a 12-month-old son Tatum. The mother-daughter looked like two peas in a pod, and the comments section was flooded with praise and admiration. A fan on Instagram, @arnem92, wrote, "Love these matching Mom and princess looks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

A second fan, @ddm.vd, suggested, "Someone needs to sign you and tutu up for a mother-daughter modeling campaign cause, beauties." @shortieelicious gushed, "Watch out, world mother-daughter duo. They should do Khloe and True take Miami." Another fan, @carys_olivia123, appreciated, "Your daughter has your beauty, your the best mum to True, the all-time dream mum I wish I had."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe is one fun mom, and her social media is proof of it. In July, she shared a hilarious video clip of herself jamming with True and her six-year-old niece Dream (Rob Kardashian-Blac Chyna's daughter). The three of them had a sleepover, and the Hulu star captioned it, "We are called the fancy girls," wearing a giant faux-fur pink jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

They had a ball of a time dancing and playing, and Khloe, first called True, dressed up in a pink Hello Kitty t-shirt and stylish shades and performed on "fancy girls" rhyme. Her niece Dream also joined in later in the video.

