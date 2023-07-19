Khloe Kardashian Furious at Online Trolls for ‘Nitpicking’ Her and Judging Her Looks for Last 16 Years

Television personality and founder of Good American, Khloe Kardashian asks viewers of the show to stop nitpicking each and everything about her appearance. She asks them to leave her alone as critics claim that she had fake fingertips and uses CGI for various things.

During a discussion about claims that she and her sister Kim Kardashian used CGI to change their bodies on their reality show, Khloe refuted the strange assertion that she wears "fake fingertips." On the most recent The Kardashians episode, which aired on Wednesday night, the 39-year-old reality star talked about having been the target of online trolling for the previous 16 years, per Daily Mail.

"Leave me alone. You guys have been f**king nitpicking me since I have been on TV. Now we are onto my hands. Well, let me clear this up for everyone. No, I don't wear fake fingertips," she said during a confessional on the show.

Scott Disick questioned the women if they were aware of any of the "ridiculous rumors" about them when they were all having dinner. He continued by telling them that he frequently hears the "dumbest rumors" about them and their family, such as the idea that The Kardashians producers utilized CGI to make Kim cry last season.

Khloe said, "I thought it was funny because when I saw that viral video, you're touching here and here but your tear was like right perfectly centered or something like you just missed it."

Kim then questioned, "Who would CGI a tear?" Both of them replied stating that "Obviously, nobody." Khloe said, "It's some f***ing loser that has all this time on their hands."

According to The U.S. Sun, Khloe had recently drawn criticism when fans noticed something strange in one of the scenes from the show. Fans of The Kardashians who pay close attention to details quickly noticed something strange about her fingers.

Khloe, and her mother Kris Jenner, were dining out when her pinky finger appeared to bend strangely as she picks up a clear glass of water. This unusual feature was pointed out in a video that a fan posted on TikTok and has now received over 4M views. The caption asked, "Did anyone else notice the fake fingertips?!"

Disick further brought up another rumor which suggested that "Khloe has fake fingertips." "You guys, the fake fingertips thing, I was holding a glass on camera, I don’t know, I can show you the thing," she said as a flashback shot is shown where her pinky looks a bit odd. Khloe said, "Before I type it in, it comes up fake fingers, fake tan, fake fertility issues. You guys, I do not have fake fingers. This looks crazy. Those are just my hands."

