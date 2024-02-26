Kevin, Wendy Williams’ Son, Appears Despondent Amid Inability to Contact Mother Struggling With Dementia

In a recent rare public appearance, Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Jr., was spotted looking despondent in Florida amid concerns about his mother’s health and his inability to reach out to her. It was revealed that Kevin is unaware of his mother’s exact whereabouts and is blocked from contacting her. According to sources, "Kevin has spoken to his mom occasionally, and he knows she's in some sort of treatment facility, but he's not sure exactly what it is, or where it is. He is also questioning if she's getting the care she really needs." Attempts to reach Williams’ conservator, Sabrina Morrissey, have reportedly been met with difficulty, further complicating the situation.

These revelations come amid Williams’ ongoing health struggles, which have been a source of concern for her loved ones and fans alike. Williams was diagnosed with alcohol-related brain damage in 2019 during a rehab stint in Florida. A brain scan conducted as part of her treatment revealed irreversible damage caused by her alcohol abuse, leading to a devastating prognosis regarding the decline of her cognitive abilities. An insider as per The Sun revealed, "The doctor explained to them that Wendy was suffering from alcohol-related brain damage. They told her that her alcohol abuse had done permanent damage to the layers in her brain. She was warned right there that if she continued to drink, the damage would only get worse. They told her that if she kept drinking she would continue to grow more forgetful, that she wouldn't remember people's names, and eventually, she could forget who people even were."

Williams’ team revealed a statement, “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances." Despite the severity of her condition, Williams’ exact whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery, with even her own family members uncertain about her location. Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, and her sister, Wanda Finnie, along with her niece, Alex Finnie, have revealed that they only know she is in a rehab facility, with her conservator being the sole individual privy to her exact whereabouts.

The lack of communication between Williams and her son Kevin Jr. has taken a toll on his mental health, who was recently photographed looking stressed and despondent during an outing in Florida. An insider revealed, "Wendy first went into the hospital about two weeks ago. She was released briefly last weekend, and she went right back in. At one point they did not think she was going to come out the other side okay, or at all."

The former talk show host, who enjoyed immense popularity with The Wendy Williams Show, has faced numerous challenges in recent years, culminating in her hospitalization and subsequent withdrawal from the spotlight.