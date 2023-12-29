Kevin Hart Files Lawsuit Against Tasha K Over Alleged Extortion and Defamation

Kevin Hart, the well-known comedian and actor, recently filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K, whose full name is Latasha Transrina Kebe, accusing her of extortion and defamation. The legal action follows Hart's legal team's cease and desist letter to Tasha K, alleging threats to leak an interview containing negative material about the comedian.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Hart's legal team issued the cease and desist letter on November 22, alleging "recent and ongoing violations of civil and criminal law." The letter accused Tasha K of criminal and tortious behavior, with the possibility of monetary damages against her if civil litigation followed. "You have already engaged in criminal conduct and tortious acts that would entitle Mr. Hart to monetary damages against you should he elect to commence civil litigation regarding this matter. To the extent that you do not cease and desist now, your liability for such monetary damages will increase, as will your exposure to criminal penalties."

A person claimed to be linked with Tasha K's blog, Unwine with Tasha K, contacted a member of Hart's staff, according to the allegations. This person, apparently acting on Tasha K's instructions, threatened to publish a harmful piece on social media—later found to be an interview with Hart's former assistant, Miesha Shakes—unless Hart paid $250,000.

Donte Mills, Hart's legal agent, described Tasha K's activities as a criminal and civil violation of Penal Code Section 518. Tasha K's attempt to extract payment by threatening to expose damaging information, according to the lawsuit, falls clearly under extortion laws.

The incident was immediately reported to authorities, and investigators were informed that the alleged harmful article revolved around an interview with Miesha Shakes, who made scandalous claims about Hart. As a threat, a "teaser" of the interview was uploaded on YouTube, implying that the whole story would not be revealed only if the required ransom was paid.

Furthermore, Hart's legal team emphasized a non-disclosure agreement reportedly signed by Shakes, underlining the potential violation of this legal document by the publishing of the contentious interview. Donte Mills brought up a defamation action filed by rapper Cardi B against Tasha K, in which a judge found her liable for civil damages over $3 million. Mills told Tasha K that she would be held liable for monetary damages as a result of her alleged wrongdoing.

Kevin Hart is suing YouTuber Tasha K and his former personal assistant Miesha Shakes for attempting to extort him for an interview.



Hart’s complaint states that Tasha K allegedly demanded money from him in November, threatening to post the interview if he didn’t pay her a… pic.twitter.com/IkoFZAW6rV — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 28, 2023

Despite legal threats and law police participation, Tasha K published the entire interview on her subscription-based website, as reported by Marca. This case is not Tasha K's first run-in with the law. The piece discusses her history of creating "defamatory and improper content" about celebrities, including a recent instance in which she was sued for defamation by Cardi B. Hart and Tasha K's representatives have yet to reply to media demands for comments.

