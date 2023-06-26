Kevin Costner's Former Tenant Denies Dating Rumors With Christine Baumgartner: "I Was Just a Tenant"

Kevin Costner's former tenant is refuting claims of a romantic relationship with the actor's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. Reports suggested that tech titan, Daniel Starr rented a guest house from the former couple and that Kevin Costner was upset over Christine's alleged closeness with the tenant. Sources from TMZ, however, confirm that the former tenant admitted that he was just a tenant and nothing more.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The Yellowstone actor and renowned designer Christine Baumgartner's messy divorce seems to have found a new convolution amid the chaos. Kevin Costner's former tenant David Starr was rumored to have been more than friends with the actor's wife even before rumors of their breakup surfaced. However, Starr vehemently claimed that the relationship between him and Baumgartner was purely friendship-based and there was nothing beyond that.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Starr reportedly leased out the luxe guest house at the Carpenteria mansion for 12 months starting last June at $64,000 a month. Starr would visit the former couple's house "almost daily" and Costner soon took offense to his wife "hanging out a lot" with the tech mogul. This led to many a confrontation between Starr and Costner.

According to The Sun, Costner, on one such occasion had a proper fight with Starr regarding his relationship with his beloved. The fact that both Baumgartner and Starr were observed to be spending "too much time" with each other made suspicions arise in Costner's mind. And so the actor made sure to gain clarity on the issue at hand. Eventually, the tenant was asked to move out in March, a couple of months earlier than anticipated, a source told Daily Mail.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel de Roman

Starr made no official remark on the confrontation and simply denied any such allegations against him about the cheating rumor. He strongly mentioned that he and Baumgartner "never hooked up" and were "friendly" with each other while Costner was away filming. Starr appeared to be positive about the relationship he had with Baumgartner and clarified that neither developed any romantic feelings for the other that may have caused Baumgartner to fall out of love with Costner.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Nicholas Hunt

While being questioned about how he felt toward Costner, especially after recent events, Starr clarified that he felt nothing but respect for the actor. Starr was also asked if he would hold onto the fact that he was urged to vacate the home much earlier than anticipated. To this Starr mentioned that there were no grudges held that, although inconvenient, he holds no beef toward Costner and his family.

Even after vacating the premise, Starr maintained a rather strict landlord-tenant relationship with Costner, according to reports. Starr hopes that amid the chaotic divorce, the two former lovers would amicably end things between them. This heartfelt request came out of concern for their children. The estranged couple share three children, sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

